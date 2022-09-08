Michelle Williams Wrote Her First New Song in Over 5 Years About Candy Corn: 'I Love It So Much'

Michelle Williams is a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, author — and a proud candy corn connoisseur.

"Queen of candy corn. That's my title," Williams tells PEOPLE in a discussion about her new partnership with candy company Brach's, for which she wrote and recorded a jingle called "Candy Corn Love," the Destiny's Child musician's first original song in over a half-decade.

After years of speaking openly about her love of candy corn — despite opposition from those who lack a taste for the sweet, waxy and colorful fall snack — partnering with Brach's is a natural next step for Williams. "No candy corn slander will be tolerated," she told viewers during a 2019 Instagram Live. "I love candy corn, OK? There's nothing you can do about it."

Williams, 43, recently sat down with PEOPLE to explain how she came to adore candy corn, offer advice to its naysayers and update fans on her life outlook since opening up about mental health in her 2021 memoir, Checking In.

You've been outspoken about your candy corn obsession for a few years now, and this time around, you're partnering with Brach's and releasing a jingle about candy corn. How did you develop such a love for the seasonal treat?

Literally seeing a bag laying down, picking it up and eating it. I was like, "What have I been missing all this time?" I know people are like, "Everybody's taste buds and palate are different." I'm telling you, it is so good. I love the sweetness, the texture. There are times I'll mix it with popcorn, so you can get that sweet, savory, salty vibe. It reminds me of a time of year that I know my grandmother loved, because she loved hosting people for Halloween, and candy corn was definitely what she would give out.

Michelle, I have to be honest with you. My family loves candy corn, and I've tried it so many times, but I do not like it. You've previously said you won't accept any candy corn slander, so I'm not going to do that, but can you give me a new perspective and convince me to give it another chance?

Listen — I love how we can have this dialogue where one person likes something, another person doesn't, and there's respect here. I understand. That's OK, but why don't you like it? You haven't said why. Was it because of what somebody else said in the past? After we get off the phone, you're going to love it, because I put a different energy to you. It's made with real honey too, Jack. Maybe that'll help.

I think I just tend to be more of a chocolate or fruity candy person, but I'll take your advice.

Mix it with some chocolate! You can get one of the mixes, an autumn mix [with] pumpkin, and it's brown on the bottom. I believe that looks like chocolate to me.

Alright. I will try that one, and I will let you know how I feel. I'm excited to give it another chance.

You're welcome to DM me, or if you're brave, do like I did. Publicly say, "Michelle, you're right. I love it. You're onto something, girl."

I'll do that! Your new Brach's jingle, "Candy Corn Love," is one of the first recordings fans have heard from you since 2014's Journey to Freedom album. How did it feel to be back in the studio? Have you been working on any other music lately?

I honestly haven't. It's the first song I've written in years. I did release a song in 2018 called "Fearless," but I didn't write it. It was just a song I heard and loved, and said, "I want to do it." Brach's came [to me] with this amazing idea for me to write a song about my love for candy corn. I got off the phone after we had that meeting, and the song was done in five minutes. I was like, "Why did I stop writing?" Maybe I'm going to just start writing songs for candy corn, because I love it so much. It's easy to write for something you love.

It's already been stuck in my head all day.

Oh Jack, that's so good. We're on the right path for you to be loud and proud about #TeamCandyCorn. You're on the way.

Michelle Williams. Paras Griffin/Getty

I'm so open, Michelle. Last year, you opened up about your experience with mental health in your memoir, Checking In, and you've continued that conversation on your Checking In podcast. Given that this Brach's candy corn partnership is pure fun, I was wondering if that's an indicator that you've been in a more positive place lately. How have you been feeling and taking care of yourself as of late?

I first became public about [my mental health journey] in 2013, and in 2018 became more public when I had to literally check into a treatment facility. I want to say from 2018 to now, the journey has been amazing, because I've been intentional about doing the work. I recall going to therapy [at first] just to tell on people. "So and so did this to me. He did this to me. This is going on." Versus, "Wait a minute. Everything is about them — what about you?" The work that I've been able to do by checking in with myself, others and God, has helped bring me amazing relationships and opportunities. I really believe it's because I've gotten a lot of the clutter out of the way. I've had some healing.

There are so many great opportunities that await people. They've just got to get a little bit of the clutter out the way, so that when that opportunity comes, they can appreciate it. When this Brach's opportunity came, I wasn't like, "Oh my gosh, I'm not good enough. I'm just not in a good place." I was ready to receive something so amazing, so fulfilling and fun. I just want to do stuff that's fun. Of course, some serious, meaningful work that can shed a tear, or cause you to reflect and have some serious moments, but there's got to be a sliver of fun in here.

Your friend Beyoncé recently released Renaissance. I just went to a Beyoncé-themed night at a gay club where they played her music, Destiny's Child and even a dance remix of your gospel collaboration with her and Kelly Rowland, "Say Yes," which the crowd loved. How does it feel knowing the impact of your music goes far beyond its intended audience?

I don't have necessarily an intended audience. My audience is for anybody that's got a beating heart. If you're alive, my music is for you. I don't have nothing magical or mystical to answer other than, my music is for you — all walks of life, all beliefs. Anybody can listen to a Michelle Williams record.

You should've heard my scream when the "Say Yes" remix came on.

I bet. Trust me, I enjoy it. I was like, "OK, I definitely wrote 'Candy Corn Love,' so I've got that." Now, it's like, "Is it time for another bop?" We'll see.

Speaking of bops, what are your favorite songs on Renaissance at the moment?

I love ["Cuff It"] and "Energy." I think it's one of the most seamless transitions ever.