Since Michelle Williams revealed she sought treatment for mental health, she’s received an outpouring of support from family and friends.

On Tuesday, the Destiny’s Child alum, 37, opened up about her mental health journey in a statement on Instagram.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote. “I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals.”

Williams added: “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need.”

Following the R&B star’s announcement, a slew of famous friends took to her Instagram comments to share the love.

“Michelle My Belle , I ‘m soo proud of you ! You have given unselfishly of your time and support to so many and i know that you will be the best example of self care which we all need . Keep being a warrior and an advocate for you . I love and support you with all my being,” Tina Knowles Lawson — the mother of Williams’s longtime friend and bandmate Beyoncé — wrote. “Sending you much love and encouragement … yes to your strength and bravery.”

Solange Knowles also sent an encouraging note, writing: “Love u so Michelle ! Really proud of you. Sending u all the love in the world.”

Collaborator Missy Elliott shared kind words on social media, as well. “Sending up Prayers for u,” she wrote on Instagram. “You know we serve a Mighty God & just know that you are covered and your test will be a testimony … I’m inspired by your courage..May God give u a peace of mind/ Strength/& Happiness … we love u sis.”

Solange; Michelle Williams; Missy Elliott Noam Galai/Getty; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Then, on Twitter, Elliot added: “I want to lift our sis up in prayer because there are so many people battling this & many trying to deal with it alone … Please No jokes this is REAL & as human beings let’s keep the ones who are openly dealing with it uplifted & be encouraging to them! Love u @RealMichelleW.”

Other celebrities to support Williams on Instagram included Empire star Jussie Smollett and Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer.

“I love you. Always have and always will. Honesty saves lives. Believe that. Keep soaring Queen,” Smollett wrote.

Spencer added: “Sending prayers of strength your way.”

Michelle Williams Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Williams’s revelation about her latest battle with mental health comes just months after her boyfriend, pastor and pro sports chaplain Chad Johnson, proposed in March.

Shortly after the singer shared her announcement online, Johnson, 40, shared some sweet words of support for his fiancée.

“I’m so proud of your courage and commitment in this!!” he wrote on Instagram. “WE are in it together and on an AMAZING journey of watching THE master artist paint a priceless work of art!”

Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams Austin and Nicole Barkis / Barkis and Co.

Williams first spoke about her battle with depression in a 2013 AP interview, telling the outlet she’d struggled on and off since she was 13; then, last year, she revealed she’s had suicidal thoughts.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she said on The Talk. “When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’”

“So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired,’” Williams added, noting her depression worsened “to the point where I was suicidal … and wanted out.”