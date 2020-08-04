Michelle Williams Praises Beyoncé’s Black Is King, Shares Her Favorite Moments

Black Is King has been praised by Beyoncé's fans since its release on Disney+ last Friday

On Monday, Williams, 41, applauded Queen Bey, 38, on Instagram by sharing photos of some of her favorite moments from the new Disney+ film.

"When you’re trying to figure out what your favs are from #BlackIsKing! Ehhhhhhh just post ‘em all!! 🖤💛," Williams wrote.

Among Beyoncé's style looks that Williams praised included her hot pink tulle Molly Goddard gown that she wore during the song "WATER."

Black Is King was released on Disney+ last Friday after much anticipation from the superstar's fans, better known as the Beyhive.

Overnight, the nearly one and a half-hour project—which came one year after Disney's theatrical release of The Lion King, starring Beyoncé as Nala—instantly became the top trending topic on Twitter. The platform even created a custom 'like' animation portraying lions when #BlackIsKing is used.

As the description for the new film states, "This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of The Lion King for today's young kings and queens in search of their own crowns."

Debuting amid the ongoing global Black Lives Matter movement for equality and justice, the star's latest work sets out to inspire Black youth while paying homage to Africa.