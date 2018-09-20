Michelle Williams and Fiancé Chad Johnson to Document Engagement in New Reality Series

Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson will give fans an intimate look into their life as they head to the altar.

On Thursday, the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) announced the Destiny’s child alum and her fiancé, a pastor and professional sports chaplain, will document their engagement on Chad Loves Michelle, an unscripted series premiering Nov. 3 at 9 p.m. ET.

Per a press release, the pair will share their new life together on the show, from entering pre-marital counseling and managing her mental health struggles, to moving in together for the first time in L.A. — “but not to the same bedroom. Guided by their faith and unwavering values, the couple has vowed to consummate the relationship only after they are wed.”

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement exclusively to PEOPLE in April.

The couple met in March 2017 at an Arizona spiritual retreat run by Johnson, and they immediately bonded over their faith, and Johnson popped the question a year later.

“Don’t lose hope in love,” Williams previously told PEOPLE. “I do think you should not focus so much that if you’re not in love that you get depressed about it. I was in a place where I was like, I’m just going to focus on my career and my family and just keep it moving. I started taking myself out; I started traveling by myself, to the point where I loved being by myself.”

“Just don’t lose hope. But definitely be doing what you can do to make yourself a better person for the person that possibly is on the way for the way for you,” she added.