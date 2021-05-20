"I found help when my responses — just the anger and the irritability and the bitterness — was just out of character for me," the Destiny's Child alum said

Michelle Williams on Depression: ' "I Need Help" Are the Strongest Words a Person Can Say'

Michelle Williams is speaking candidly about her mental health journey.

While appearing virtually on Good Morning America Thursday to promote her new book, Checking In, the 41-year-old singer chatted about her mental health and how she wasn't officially diagnosed with depression until later in life.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

When GMA co-host Robin Roberts asked how she sought help after going undiagnosed since she was a teenager, Williams said, "I found help when my responses — just the anger and the irritability and the bitterness — was just out of character for me."

"And I just sought some help and that's when I got a diagnosis in my 30s that it was in fact depression," the Destiny's Child alum continued.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In July 2018, Williams — who has said she has struggled with depression since she was 13 years old — announced that she turned to health care professionals to reach a healthier headspace.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing," the "Say Yes" singer wrote on Instagram at the time. "I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

"Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need," she added. "If you change your mind, you can change your life."

RELATED VIDEO: Destiny's Child Michelle Williams Reveals She Recently 'Sought Help' for Mental Health Issues

Now, Williams hopes that sharing her story with the public will help others who may be going through a similar struggle.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month across the U.S., and Roberts, 60, asked the artist what inspired her to speak out now.

"To definitely silence the shame and amplify one's courage and bravery to say, 'I'm not feeling okay. My responses and reactions are a little out of character,' " Williams said Thursday.

"I need help are the strongest words a person can say," she continued. "There are times when I'm not the most vulnerable, but in the past three years, I've had no choice."

Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life — and Can Save Yours will be available to purchase on May 25.