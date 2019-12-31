Michelle Williams Congratulates Michelle Williams on Her Engagement and Pregnancy

Image zoom Michelle Williams, Michelle Williams Gary Gershoff/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty

Michelle Williams may not be Michelle Williams, but she’s still happy for Michelle Williams.

The Destiny’s Child singer has made it a point to distinguish herself from the actress who shares her name, and she did so again after PEOPLE reported that Williams the actress is engaged and expecting.

“A few comments are tricking [sic] in and of course I had to google to see what was goin on!” the singer, 40, wrote on her Instagram Story. “Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesea ‘Michelle’ Ok bye.”

The update comes after a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the four-time Oscar nominee, 39, is engaged to Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of Hamilton.

The couple are also expecting their first child together, and Williams’ second. She shared 14-year-old daughter Matilda with ex Heath Ledger.

The singer Williams, meanwhile, ended an engagement of her own to pastor Chad Johnson in December 2018 after a year and a half together.

It’s not the first time fans have confused the stars for one another, and offered either congratulations or criticism aimed at the wrong Williams.

In September, when the actress won an Emmy for Fosse/Verdon, the singer shared a message on Instagram Live calling people out for mixing them up and flooding her social media with criticism directed at Williams’ acceptance speech addressing equal pay for women.

Image zoom Thomas Kail, Michelle Williams Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage; Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

“How come when y’all are tagging and congratulating a person, do y’all see that I’m black? When you go to my profile, you search for the ‘Michelle Williams,’ I am black. OK? I ain’t mixed with nothing, I ain’t mixed with Persian, Russian, I am black,” she said.

She continued, “So I am trying to figure out why in the world I am getting cursed out in my comments for Michelle Williams’ speech, which I thought was her truth, which I thought was awesome,” she said. “I thought she was factual — could be wrong — but yeah, I just told a woman a few minutes ago on my Instagram, I was like, ‘I’m so sorry that my namesake upset you, but can’t you see that I’m black?’”

She praised the actress, however, complimenting both her speech and her acting chops.

“I stand beside Michelle Williams on her speech,” she said. “She was beautiful. She was brilliant. Honey, she played Gwen Verdon to a T. She was AWESOME. Now get it right, and stop cussing me out.”