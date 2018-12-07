Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson: Inside Their Rocky Relationship

Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams and pastor Chad Johnson have endured many ups and downs after nearly two years together.

The couple — who, according to a since-deleted Instagram Story from Williams on Friday, have split — spoke to PEOPLE and other outlets numerous times throughout their relationship, outlining their love for one another and the bumps they hit along the way.

Below, a timeline of their highs and lows, in their own words:

FED UP WITH LOVE

Williams, 38, and Johnson, 41, first met in March 2017 at an Arizona spiritual retreat run by Johnson, a life coach who has also worked as a chaplain for pro sports teams including the Pittsburgh Steelers and L.A. Dodgers.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” Williams previously told PEOPLE. “I just needed to go somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”

Johnson could relate. “When we met, both of us were in very similar places on a personal level,” he explained, adding he had all but given up dating. “Michelle was coming off the heels of a really bad relationship, and I was just in a place of despair as well.”

THEIR EARLY DAYS

Though Williams and Johnson hit it off immediately, both remained focused on the purpose of the Elevate International retreat. “I mean, he was cute,” the singer admitted, “but I did not go to flirt with the pastor!” When they parted ways, they kept in touch, and a friend of Johnson encouraged him to pursue Williams.

“I tried to roll in with some mac daddy game — and I tried to flirt a little bit and said something like, ‘How about you and I connect sometime?’ And right away, she texted right back with one word and six question marks behind it: ‘Connect??????’” Johnson recalled to PEOPLE. “I thought she had dissed me. So I was embarrassed, and I didn’t reach back out to her because I thought I’d ruined the friendship.”

That text exchange was just the beginning of their romance. About a week later, Johnson was on vacation with his 15- and 16-year-old nephews, whom he’s helped raise, and Williams slid into his DMs, responding to Johnson’s Instagram Story.

“The rest is history,” Johnson said, telling PEOPLE their conversations soon moved from social media to text messages and frequent late-night FaceTime calls. “We spent almost three months without even seeing each other, just building a strong foundation on the phone and through FaceTime; it was really built on friendship and communication.”

MAKING IT OFFICIAL (AND THEIR FIRST KISS)

In July — while on their first actual date at a wedding in the Dominican Republic — the pair shared their first kiss and took their relationship to the next level. “I told her, ‘I’ve been looking. I don’t want to look anymore. I’m done. My search is over,’” Johnson remembered of the moment they decided to date officially.

Early on, Williams knew what she had with Johnson was special, even if she didn’t start to introduce her new beau to friends (like former Destiny’s Child members Beyoncé and Kelly Rowland) until July.

“I didn’t even tell any people I was talking to Chad. I wanted to treat this relationship differently because obviously all my past relationships have failed. I didn’t want to talk about another relationship that possibly wasn’t gonna go anywhere,” she said.

Much of their courtship happened long distance, as Johnson was traveling with the Steelers for work. But both felt they had found a potential life partner. “What kept drawing me and drawing me at first was I felt like I could be myself,” said Williams, noting that Johnson even called her by her birth name. “My first name is Tenitra; my middle name is Michelle. I felt like I could be Tenitra: just ratchet, I didn’t have to have on any makeup, if I had to have on my hair bonnet — he just made me feel very safe in being myself.”

BATTLING THE BEYHIVE

As the pair took their romance public, fans weighed in on their relationship. Johnson previously said the criticism kept him in check.

“People are very protective of her and her world,” Johnson confessed to PEOPLE. “All the Michelle fans, the Destiny’s Child fans, the Beyhive — all those folks are constantly like, ‘You better take care of our girl! If you hurt her, we’re coming for you.'”

He got a taste of that while watching Destiny’s Child reunite at Coachella in April, and posting about it later online.

“I got a comment because I’ve been really rejoicing with her over the Coachella performance, so I let the world know on my social stream,” he said. “Somebody was like, ‘You act like you were up there performing.’ And I’m like, you know what, here’s the thing: I love building her up. I think some men would be insecure of that. But when she wins, I win; we win together.”

THE PERFECT PROPOSAL

Johnson knew he wanted to propose to Williams, and planned an elaborate ploy to pop the question.

In Februrary, he secretly traveled to her native Rockford, Illinois, to ask for her family’s blessing, videotaping the entire trip. Then on March 21 — exactly one year after Johnson flirted with Williams and he accused her of dissing him — Johnson brought Williams back to the Pebble Beach, California, hotel where he began their texting banter to ask for her hand in marriage.

“We were replaying the whole text message, recreating the moment,” Johnson said. “I was like, ‘Hey, what about if you and me connected?’ She sent me back a text saying, ‘I’ll check my availability.’ And I signaled over to the waiter, and she brought out the iPad and played the video of me being on the proposal tour.”

Williams “started weeping and wailing” watching the video of Johnson with her family, but pulled it together in the end. “Something in my head said, ‘Pull yourself together! He’s about to propose! Stop all this crying!'” she joked.

Sure enough, Johnson got down on one knee. “I was just losing it!” Williams said.

A RING 11 YEARS IN THE MAKING

PEOPLE broke the news of Williams and Johnson’s engagement exclusively in April. That report also included the first look at the 5-carat engagement ring Johnson had designed for Williams from L.A. jeweler Denis Mahgerefteh.

The sparkler looked “almost identical” to a ring Williams had seen and loved in February, though had never showed Johnson. “It’s kind of like God was showing me, this is what’s to come,” Williams said. “It was really, really crazy.”

It was also really expensive. Johnson dropped some “Bills, Bill Bills” on Williams’ rock, with money he had been saving every month for the past 11 years.