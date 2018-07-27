Michelle Williams Says 'I'm Better' After Seeking Mental Health Treatment

Michelle Williams is in a good place after revealing she recently sought treatment for her mental health.

On July 20, the Destiny’s Child alum — who turned 38 on Tuesday — thanked fans, friends and family for their recent outpouring of support.

“I feel the [love]! I just wanted to let you guys know I’m better!,” Williams posted on Twitter, adding: “Progress not Perfection!”

Three days earlier, Williams — who has said she has struggled with depression since she was 13 years old — announced that she recently turned to health care professionals for help.

“For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it’s time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals,” the R&B star added at the time. “Today I proudly, happily and healthily stand here as someone who will continue to always lead by example as I tirelessly advocate for the betterment of those in need. If you change your mind, you can change your life.”

In October, Williams opened up about suffering from suicidal thoughts while in Destiny’s Child.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression,” she said on The Talk. “When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?” she recalled Beyoncé‘s dad telling her at the time.

Michelle Williams

“So I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I’m just tired,'” Williams added in the interview, adding her depression worsened “to the point where I was suicidal … and wanted out.”

The singer’s fiancé, pastor Chad Johnson, 40, made it clear on Instagram that he will support his bride-to-be through her ups and downs.

Chad Johnson and Michelle Williams Austin and Nicole Barkis / Barkis and Co.

“I’m so proud of your courage and commitment to this!!” He commented on her Instagram. “WE are in it together and on an AMAZING journey of watching THE master artist paint a priceless work of art!”

The couple has been engaged since March this year, with Johnson popping the question a year after they met at his spiritual retreat in Arizona. The two spoke to PEOPLE about their engagement in April, nearly one month after he proposed.

Williams attended the retreat after ending a relationship and opening up about a cheating ex on The Real.

“I was in a horrible, dark place,” Williams told PEOPLE exclusively. “I just needed to go to somewhere where I could get a message of hope and restoration, rejuvenation — get connected to God.”