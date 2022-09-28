Michelle Pfeiffer Says She Remembers Late Rapper Coolio as 'Being Nothing but Gracious'

Michelle Pfeiffer says she is "heartbroken" following the death of rapper Coolio.

Coolio died Wednesday in Los Angeles at the age of 59, his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been shared.

Shortly after his death was announced, Pfeiffer paid tribute to the rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr.

Pfeiffer starred in the music video of Coolio's Grammy-winning song "Gangsta's Paradise," which was also the lead single off the soundtrack for Pfeiffer's 1995 film Dangerous Minds.

Sharing a portion of the video on Instagram, Pfeiffer, 64, wrote, "Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio. A life cut entirely too short."

She reflected on their history together, adding, "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

Pfeiffer continued, "I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️."

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Posey said the late musician went to the bathroom at a friend's house. When he didn't come out, the friend called his name but he didn't answer. They then found Coolio on the floor.

The friend called for help, per the outlet, and once responders arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, in 1963, Coolio later moved to Compton, California, where he attended Compton Community College before becoming a rapper.

Coolio released the hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," featuring singer L.V., in 1995. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1996 Grammys.

He also provided the opening track "Aw, Here It Goes!" for the Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel.

In addition to eight studio albums, he appeared in the reality show Coolio's Rules on Oxygen in 2008.

He made additional television appearances, including on Celebrity Big Brother in 2009 and on Ultimate Big Brother in 2010. He also created the web series Cookin' with Coolio and released a cookbook titled Cookin' with Coolio: 5 Star Meals at a 1 Star Price.