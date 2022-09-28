Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'

The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio.

The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared.

Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced.

Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's song, kept his message short and sweet. He posted a photo of him and Coolio embracing and wrote, "RIP Coolio"

Dangerous Minds star Michelle Pfeiffer, who starred in Coolio's music video for "Gangsta's Paradise" — the lead single off the 1995 film's soundtrack — was among the first to mourn the artist's loss.

"Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the gifted artist @coolio," she wrote alongside a clip of "Gangsta's Paradise" video. "A life cut entirely too short."

She added, "As some of you may know I was lucky enough to work with him on Dangerous Minds in 1995. He won a Grammy for his brilliant song on the soundtrack - which I think was the reason our film saw so much success."

"I remember him being nothing but gracious. 30 years later I still get chills when I hear the song. Sending love and light to his family. Rest in Power, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. ❤️."

Kenan Thompson expressed shock after news of his death. Coolio provided the opening track, titled "Aw, Here It Goes!," for the Nickelodeon television series Kenan & Kel.

"Wait, now Coolio!!!" Thompson wrote in his Instagram Story.

He later reposted a tribute from Questlove, adding, "Damn homie!!! Rest in Power!!!"

Ice Cube praised Coolio, tweeting, "This is sad news. I witness first hand this man's grind to the top of the industry. Rest In Peace @Coolio."

"God Bless The Dead. 🙏🏾💙," rapper Killer Mike wrote in reaction to the loss.

Snoop Dogg also saluted the rapper with a vintage snap of them posing together on the set of the video for their "Gangsta Walk" collaboration.

"Gangstas paradise. R. I. P. 🙏🏽🌹 🕊 ♿️🚾. @coolio," he wrote.

Melissa Joan Hart also posted a photo of her and Coolio from a time he appeared on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.

She captioned the image, "I had the amazing honor to work and play with @coolio a few times and he was always down for a chat, a complete gentleman and a ton of fun to hang with. What a loss! Rest In Peace!"

Actor and comedian Martin Lawrence wrote, "My deepest condolences and prayers go out to the family of @Coolio #rip" via Twitter.

Coolio's fellow rapper LL Cool J also shared a message on social media that reads, "Rest in power my brother . @Coolio Love & Respect"

LeBron James reacted to the news in his Instagram Story, typing the rapper's name with several dove Emojis.

He later wrote, "Exactly where he is now! GANGSTA'S PARADISE"

One of the first to pay tribute to the musician, Questlove posted a throwback image via Instagram of Coolio sporting his iconic braids. "Peaceful Journey Brother. #Coolio," he wrote.

Posey confirmed that Coolio died Wednesday.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Posey said the late musician was visiting a friend and went to the bathroom. When he didn't come out, the friend called his name but he didn't answer. They then found Coolio on the floor.

The friend called for help, per the outlet, and once responders arrived, Coolio was pronounced dead.

Born in Monessen, Pennsylvania, in 1963, Coolio later moved to Compton, California, where he attended Compton Community College before becoming a rapper.

Coolio released the hit single "Gangsta's Paradise," featuring singer L.V., in 1995. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks and won the Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance at the 1996 Grammys.