Michelle Obama Sings Backup for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band During Concert in Spain

The former first lady jammed out with a tambourine and sang backing vocals during a performance of "Glory Days"

By
Published on April 30, 2023 11:42 AM

Michelle Obama and Bruce Springsteen are one dynamic duo!

The former first lady, 59, joined "The Boss," 73, onstage during his Springsteen and E Street Band tour stop at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Spain on Friday night.

During the show, Michelle jammed out with a tambourine and sang backing vocals during a performance of "Glory Days." She was joined by actress Kate Capshaw and Springsteen's wife and bandmate Patti Scialfa.

According to Insider, Michelle's husband, Barack Obama, was seen smiling and encouraging his wife from the crowd during her surprise appearance.

The performance of the song followed other classics such as "Born in the U.S.A." and "Born to Run."

BLACK-ISH - Thats What Friends Are For Season Premiere Bow convinces Dre to attend a fundraising event for When We All Vote in hopes to make some new couple friends (and to do their part in increasing participation in each and every election), but Dre is convinced there will be nothing but dud husbands there to befriend. Their expectations are far exceeded when the special guest for the evening is none other than Michelle Obama. To their surprise, the former first lady accepts an invitation for dinner at their house. But on the evening of the special meal, the rest of the Johnsons want to crash the occasion. The season eight premiere of black-ish airs TUESDAY, JAN. 4 (9:30-10:00 p.m. EST/PST) on ABC. (Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty Images) MICHELLE OBAMA; ELMONT, NEW YORK - APRIL 11: Bruce Springsteen performs at UBS Arena on April 11, 2023 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)
Michelle Obama, Bruce Springsteen. Richard Cartwright/ABC via Getty; Astrida Valigorsky/Getty

Michelle and Barack's attendance at Springsteen's show in Spain took place after they joined the rocker and Steven Spielberg — Capshaw's husband — for a meal at Palace Hotel's Amar fish food restaurant the night before, per The Guardian.

They were also photographed walking around Barcelona and visiting the Moco Museum.

Bruce Springsteen
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Springsteen has long had a friendship with the Obamas. Back in 2021, he and Barack, 61, released their RENEGADES: Born in the USA podcast along with a coinciding book.

"I always say when I first met Bruce he kind of seems like surprisingly shy, considering he goes out there and sings before tens of thousands of people for hours at a time," Barack told CBS Sunday Mornings at the time.

The former president continued: "And we just ended up being in settings where we had these long conversations and I thought the things we're talking about — what does it mean to be a man, what does it mean to be an American? These were things that were just kind of popping up over a meal ... and I thought, You know what? This might be something that would be useful for folks to hear."

"I initially thought that he had gotten the wrong number when he called me," Springsteen added. "I said, 'Okay let me figure this out. I am a guitar-playing high school graduate from Freehold, New Jersey — and you want me to do what?' "

The pair, who became friends on the 2008 campaign trail, launched their podcast at the end of February 2021. On the project, the duo host frank discussions about racism, masculinity, fatherhood, their careers and their unlikely friendship.

