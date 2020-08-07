Michelle Obama Reveals Spotify Playlist Inspired by Her Eponymous Podcast

The former first lady launched her own personally curated playlist, featuring a collection of songs from female artists of color including Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor and more

Michelle Obama is ready to share some Black Girl Magic with her latest Spotify playlist.

The former first lady, 56, is teaming up with the music streaming giant to launch her own personally curated playlist, featuring a collection of songs and artists inspired by her eponymous podcast.

The Michelle Obama Playlist, which will live exclusively on Spotify's Higher Ground hub starting Friday, will highlight a mix of R&B, hip hop, funk, synth-pop and other genres, created by female artists of color.

Featuring tracks by Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Ari Lennox, Teyana Taylor, H.E.R. and Jhené Aiko, the playlist is set to be the first volume shared following the release of her new podcast.

In a statement, the mother of two said: "Excited to share with you a new Spotify playlist inspired by the first season of my new podcast. It's filled with incredible new artists and a whole lot of #BlackGirlMagic. I hope you'll give it a listen and follow some of these terrific musicians."

Mrs. Obama's podcast series that goes hand in hand with her new playlist brings listeners into her most candid and personal conversations about the special bonds between people from all walks of life.

The podcast premiered exclusively on Spotify on July 29 with a conversation between Mrs. Obama and her husband, Barack Obama. As the episodes air, Mrs. Obama will be joined by an array of special guests, including mom Marian and brother Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett and Dr. Sharon Malone.

"My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives," Mrs. Obama said in a statement. "Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another."