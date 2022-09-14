Michelle Branch and Husband Patrick Carney Have Started Therapy: 'It's Helped Us Immensely'

"We're rolling up our sleeves and doing the work, which never sounds like fun, but we're doing it," the singer-songwriter tells Tamron Hall on the Thursday episode of her talk show

Published on September 14, 2022 09:20 PM

Weeks after a rift in their relationship, Michelle Branch says she and Patrick Carney are forging a path forward through therapy.

"My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," the singer-songwriter, 39, tells Tamron Hall on the Thursday episode of her talk show.

"It's helped us immensely. The night ... what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life. And then to have it out in the world as I'm about to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on. I'm not the first person to have gone through this."

In August, Branch posted and deleted a tweet accusing Carney, 42, of infidelity while on tour with The Black Keys. Shortly after, Branch was arrested on a since-dismissed domestic assault charge for allegedly slapping Carney across the face. She filed for divorce days later and wrote in a statement at the time, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness." On Tuesday, Branch and Carney filed to suspend the divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage, according to Tennessee court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Michelle Branch and Tamron Hall
Michelle Branch and Tamron Hall. Tamron Hall Show

When Hall, 51, asked about the night in question, Branch was candid and contrite. "They are not allegations! Violence ... I don't condone violence. I slapped my husband. Not the finest moment of my life," she admits.

"Here I am ... I'm only seven months postpartum from having a baby. Every parent in the audience knows this — sleep, stress, life stress, marriage stress, work stress. Also, we had been out at a birthday party that night — I'd had a few drinks ... all the blocks were stacked in a way that I didn't have time to think about really what I was doing. And it was one of those things that I was like, 'Is this really happening? Did this really just happen?' And you're realizing it in real-time. 'Oh, I probably shouldn't have Tweeted that. Oh, I definitely shouldn't have let my anger get the best of me.'"

She continued, "It's unfortunate that it took this horrible, traumatic event to hopefully [move forward]. My husband and I are like, 'How we were going was unsustainable. Maybe this will give us the tools to have a stronger marriage than we've ever had.' We're rolling up our sleeves and doing the work, which never sounds like fun, but we're doing it."

posted on Michelle Branchs instagram, 11/26/21- with husband
Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney. MICHELLE BRANCH/instagram

In the meantime, Branch continues to prepare for the release of her new album, The Trouble with Fever, out Friday.

"If anything, [this situation has] weirdly shined the spotlight on my record more than it probably would've gotten," Branch recently told PEOPLE with a laugh. "It's not ideal, but I'm making lemonade out of lemons."

Branch's full interview and musical performance airs on Tamron Hall Thursday. Check local listings for times.

