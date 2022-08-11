Michelle Branch Separates from Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage: 'I Am Totally Devastated'

"The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch shares in a statement to PEOPLE

August 11, 2022
Michelle Branch
Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Michelle Branch and Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney are separating after three years of marriage.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch, 39, says in a statement to PEOPLE. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

A rep for Carney, 42, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Wednesday night, Branch had Tweeted and deleted a note accusing Carney of cheating on her while she was home with their 6-month-old baby.

The musicians tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019 in front of friends and family including 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her first marriage and their son Rhys James, now 4.

In February, the "Everywhere" singe, delivered their second child together, a daughter named Willie Jacquet.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️," Branch captioned an announcement on her Instagram account. "She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love 🥰."

At the time, Carney talked with Audacy's Megan Holiday about parenthood and the story behind his new baby girl's name.

"Michelle said she wasn't sure about the name about 15 minutes before the c-section, and I'm like, 'Are you serious?' We didn't know if it was a boy or girl, it was a surprise. The girl's name was Willie, and she's like, 'I don't know about that,' " he began.

"When the baby was born, I looked into the baby's eyes, and she had light blue eyes — which is weird because Michelle and our son have dark brown eyes — I was like, I think her name is Willie because my grandmother had the same eyes," he continued. "My grandmother hated her name with a passion. I really doubled down on something here."

The Black Keys are currently touring in support of their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, which was released in May.

Branch announced last month on Twitter that her first single, "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album The Trouble With Fever, was out.

Her album is scheduled to drop Sept. 16.

