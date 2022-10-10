Things appear to be looking up for Michelle Branch and husband Patrick Carney.

On Sunday night, the singer-songwriter and the Black Keys drummer, 42, were spotted kissing in a bar in Los Angeles, less than a month after filing to suspend divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage.

The newly reconciled couple was dancing and kissing throughout the evening at Good Times at Davey Wayne's. The Black Keys had played the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California the night prior.

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch. BACKGRID

The "I'm a Man" singer, 39, also shared a series of photos from Carney's concert on Instagram Saturday, with the cover being a black-and-white photo of the pair nearly locking lips.

In August, Branch posted and deleted a tweet accusing Carney of infidelity while on tour with The Black Keys. Shortly after, Branch was arrested on a since-dismissed domestic assault charge for allegedly slapping Carney across the face. She filed for divorce days later and wrote in a statement at the time, "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

Speaking to PEOPLE about her latest album The Trouble with Fever in September, the singer said she wished she wouldn't have posted on social media in the first place.

"I definitely shouldn't have taken to Twitter to say anything. Here I am saying, 'Please respect our privacy,' but I'm the one who said it to the world," she said. At the time, she also said her marriage was "changing by the hour" and she had "nothing but love for him."

On Sept. 13, Branch and Carney filed to suspend the divorce proceedings for six months to work on their marriage, according to Tennessee court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Later that week, Branch told Tamron Hall during an episode of her talk show that she and Carney were forging a path forward through therapy.

"My husband and I have started therapy recently, and I wish that we had started it six months ago. I wish that we had gotten help and talked to someone sooner. It's made such a huge difference in such a short amount of time. If there's anyone out there watching ... this is your sign. If you've been thinking about it, go talk to someone," she said at the time.

"It's helped us immensely. The night ... what went down is so unfortunate. It was the worst night of my life. And then to have it out in the world as I'm about to put out a record has been a lot, but all I can do is just be honest about what I'm going through and what's going on. I'm not the first person to have gone through this."

The musicians tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019. They share son Rhys, 4, and 8-month-old daughter Willie.