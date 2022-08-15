Michelle Branch Files for Divorce from Patrick Carney After 3 Years of Marriage

Michelle Branch has filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney in the wake of a tumultuous few days for the couple that included her arrest for domestic assault amid claims that Carney cheated on her.

The "Everywhere" singer, 39, filed paperwork in Davidson County, Tennessee on Friday, one day after she announced her separation from Carney, 42, after three years of marriage, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Branch cited irreconcilable differences as reason for the split, and the documents state that "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife."

The star also asked to be named primary residential parent of the pair's son Rhys James, 4 this month, and daughter Willie Jacquet, 6 months, and requested that Carney receive "reasonable parenting time privileges" while paying child support.

The documents list the couple's date of separation as Thursday, the same day Branch announced their split hours after she was arrested for allegedly slapping her rocker husband across the face at the couple's Nashville home.

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Branch was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault around 2 a.m. on Aug. 11, and was released on $1,000 bond, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. She is due in court on Nov. 7.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," she said in a statement at the time. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

The announcement came after Branch tweeted, then deleted, a note on Wednesday night accusing Carney of cheating on her while she was home with their infant daughter.

A rep for the drummer has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch. C Flanigan/Getty

The musicians tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019 in front of friends and family, including Branch's 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her first marriage and their son Rhys.

Daughter Willie arrived in February, and was named after Carney's grandmother and Branch's mother's maiden name, which is also the singer's middle name.

This was the second marriage for Branch and the third for Carney; she split from Teddy Landau in 2014 after 10 years of marriage, while Carney was previously married to Denise Grollmus from 2007 to 2009 and Emily Ward from 2012 to 2016.

The Black Keys are currently touring in support of their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, which was released in May.

Branch announced last month on Twitter that her first single, "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album The Trouble with Fever, was out. Her album is scheduled to drop Sept. 16.