Michelle Branch Arrested for Assault Following Alleged Domestic Dispute with Patrick Carney

The singer-songwriter slapped the Black Keys drummer across the face at the couple's Nashville home early Thursday morning after accusing him of cheating

Published on August 12, 2022 02:15 PM
Drummer Patrick Carney of The Black Keys and Singer Michelle Branch attend Universal Music Group's 2016 GRAMMY after party at The Theatre At The Ace Hotel on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch. Photo: C Flanigan/Getty

Michelle Branch was arrested following an alleged domestic dispute with her husband Patrick Carney, whom she had accused of being unfaithful.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office confirmed to PEOPLE that Branch, 39, was taken into custody and booked for domestic assault around 2 a.m. Thursday after slapping Carney, 42, across the face at the couple's Nashville home. The singer-songwriter had Tweeted and deleted a note two hours earlier claiming the Black Keys drummer had cheated on her while she was home with their 6-month-old baby.

Branch was released on $1,000 bond and is due in court on Nov. 7. Later Thursday, the "Goodbye to You" singer announced that she and Carney were separating.

"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward," Branch said in a statement to PEOPLE. "With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness."

A rep for Carney did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Michelle Branch booking photo
Michelle Branch. Metro Nashville Police

The musicians tied the knot at the Marigny Opera House in New Orleans in April 2019 in front of friends and family including 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle from her first marriage and their son Rhys James, now 4. They are also parents to daughter Willie Jacquet, who was born in February.

"Welcome to the world, sweet Willie girl ❤️," Branch captioned an announcement on her Instagram account at the time. "She's named after Patrick's grandmother Willie Madge and has my mother's maiden name/my middle name. We're so in love 🥰."

The Black Keys are currently touring in support of their eleventh album, Dropout Boogie, which was released in May.

Branch announced last month on Twitter that her first single, "I'm a Man" from her upcoming album The Trouble with Fever, was out. Her album is scheduled to drop Sept. 16.

