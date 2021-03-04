Cleveland Radio Staple Michael Stanley 'Unable to Continue' Show Due to 'Serious Health Issues'

"Please keep Michael in your thoughts and prayers," the WNCX-FM station wrote on Facebook

Michael Stanley's health is keeping him off-air for the time being.

On Wednesday, the WNCX-FM radio station in Cleveland announced that the iconic radio host and musician won't be returning to host while dealing with "serious health issues."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It has been important to him to be on air up until recently, because you, his fans, mean that much to him," the station wrote on Facebook. "As of right now he is unable to continue doing that. Please keep Michael in your thoughts and prayers, and if you wish to send positive vibes out to Michael, please do so below."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Numerous fans left Stanley, 72, well wishes in the comments. "Healing prayers to you as you battle your health issues. You are a great asset to Cleveland and we Love you very much," one fan wrote.

Another added, "I have been a fan for as long as I can remember. MSB was my first concert! Praying for healing and comfort for Michael. Praying for his family."

Stanley has faced several health issues over the years. He suffered a heart attack in 1991 and had to undergo quadruple bypass heart surgery in December 2017, Cleveland.com reported. Prior to his surgery, he battled prostate cancer.

The Cleveland native has served as an afternoon host on WNCX-FM for 30 years now.

Prior to his stint as a radio personality, Stanley made his mark in the music industry, releasing his first solo album in 1973. The following year, he formed the Michael Stanley Band, which put out the popular tracks, "He Can't Love You," "My Town," "Lover" and "Strike Up the Band."