Lisa Marie Presley's Ex Michael Lockwood Says Their 14-Year-Old Twins Will 'Carry Our Family's Legacy'

Lisa Marie Presley's ex-husband is addressing the loss of his former wife after her tragic death last week.

"We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and Finley," Lockwood, 61, said in a statement to PEOPLE about Presley and his 14-year-old girls on Wednesday. "Nothing prepares us for such an unexpected tragedy. It is incomprehensible."

"The most important thing to me at this time is to take care of my daughters, making sure they always feel safe and loved," he continued. "Both of them have incredible spirit and they will carry our family's legacy on for the rest of their lives. Since they were born, Harper and Finley have brought me profound joy and I remain devoted to them. We ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time."

Presley — the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley — died on Thursday after she was rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest. She was 54. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to PEOPLE that paramedics responded to Calabasas to treat a woman in her 50s who was not breathing. When they arrived, the paramedics began CPR and, upon noting the patient had "signs of life," transferred the woman to a local hospital for "immediate medical care."

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department confirmed to PEOPLE that the unit was dispatched to the address for a cardiac arrest call.

Priscilla, 77, also confirmed the news in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said at the time.

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Presley married Lockwood — her fourth husband — in 2006 and filed for divorce in 2016. The divorce wasn't finalized until May 2021 after a long custody battle, which continued after their separation. The exes shared joint custody.

She was also married to Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage and Danny Keough, with whom she shared daughter Riley, 33, and late son Benjamin.