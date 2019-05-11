Michael Jackson‘s son Prince Michael has graduated from college!

The 22-year-old’s cousin, TJ Jackson, tweeted a photo of himself and the graduate on Saturday, writing, “Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. #graduation #congrats #proudcousin.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the photo, Prince is adorned in graduate regalia, complete with a sash that states he graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Prince also let his fans and followers on Instagram know that he rode his motorcycle to his ceremony.

RELATED: Prince Jackson’s Girlfriend Balances Him Out: ‘I’m More Aggressive, She’s a Little Softer’

Prince, it’s been a long road but you did it. Keep learning, keep growing and keep giving back! So so proud of you. I love you. 📚 🎉 🍾 #graduation #congrats #proudcousin pic.twitter.com/Ij2I2TDZb8 — TJ Jackson (@tjjackson) May 11, 2019

Prince attended Loyola Marymount College in Los Angeles, enrolling back in 2015.

The class of 2019 graduate is the eldest child of the late King of Pop, who died from an apparent cardiac arrest at age 50 on June 25, 2009.

Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr. was born in 1997 to Jackson and his ex-wife Debbie Rowe.

Prior to entering Loyola Marymount University, Prince attended the prestigious Buckley School, which boasts fellow celebrity alumni such as Kim Kardashian, Matthew Perry, and Rashida Jones.