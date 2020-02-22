Michael Jackson's Son Blanket Celebrates His 18th Birthday with Sister Paris and Brother Prince

Blanket Jackson is celebrating a milestone birthday.

The youngest son of Michael Jackson, who changed his name to Bigi in 2015, turned 18 on Friday — and his siblings Paris and Prince Michael Jackson marked the special day with tributes on social media and a sushi dinner.

“My little brother is a legal adult today. what the f—,” Paris, 21, captioned three throwback photos with her younger sibling. “I used to change his diapers. this is such a trip.. proud of the handsome, intelligent, insightful, funny, and kind young man he has become. he likes privacy so that’s all i gotta say. hbd lil bro♥️.”

On Friday, Prince, 23, shared on his Instagram Story that he and Bigi had gone out to dinner at Los Angeles Japanese restaurant Yamashiro — and ordered two huge sushi boats! — to celebrate his birthday.

“Thank you @yamashirola and @chefvallerie for helping us celebrate Bigi’s 18th bday!!” Prince captioned an Instagram Story of the sushi. Prince’s girlfriend Molly also appeared to be in attendance at the dinner.

Image zoom Bigi Jackson (left) with Paris and Prince Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram

Image zoom Bigi Jackson and Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram

Image zoom Bigi and Paris Jackson Paris Jackson/Instagram

Last summer, a family friend told PEOPLE that Bigi — who is a high school student — has a strong sibling bond with Prince.

“Prince and Bigi are best friends,” the family friend said at the time. “They share a lot of interests like science and sci-fi.”

RELATED: Michael Jackson’s Kids: Inside Paris, Prince and Bigi’s Lives Now 10 Years After His Death

Image zoom Prince Jackson/Instagram

Image zoom Prince Jackson/Instagram

Last May, Bigi made a rare public appearance at Prince’s commencement ceremony to celebrate his older brother’s graduation from Loyola Marymount University.

Days after his May graduation, Prince announced that he and Bigi would be launching their own movie review YouTube channel. For their first video, they kicked things off with a review of Avengers: Endgame — and have since continued with reviews of Marriage Story, Gemini Man and more. Their most recent review, posted earlier this week, was of Sonic the Hedgehog.

RELATED: Paris Jackson Reveals She Skipped Prom for Metallica Concert: ‘I Never Actually Went to Prom’

Image zoom Prince and Bigi Jackson Prince Jackson/Instagram

The siblings’ father Michael, also known as the “King of Pop,” died in 2009 at the age of 50 due to cardiac arrest.

“Things were very difficult for them after Michael passed away,” the family friend told PEOPLE of Michael’s children one decade after his death, in June 2019. “But it’s amazing to see how far they’ve come.”

The kids “are all in a good place at this 10-year mark,” another source added.