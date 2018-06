Nine Years Later, Remembering Michael Jackson's Incredible Life

During a 1972 appearance on The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour, Jackson showed off his funny bone. “I can’t make up my mind whether to be a jet pilot, an astronaut or the governor of Georgia,” deadpanned Michael when Bono asked what he wanted to be when he grew up. In his teen years, Jackson (who that year earned an Oscar nomination for Best Song for “Ben”) struggled with self-esteem issues – especially about his acne and a nose he felt was too big. “I think every child star suffers through this period because you’re not the cute and charming child that you were,” he told Oprah Winfrey in ’93.