Michael Jackson Was 'Chemically Castrated' by Late Father Joe, Claims Dr. Conrad Murray: Report

Following the death of Joe Jackson, Michael Jackson‘s controversial doctor Conrad Murray has made explosive claims about the father-son relationship, according to a new report.

Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served two years in prison for administering an overdose of propofol to the late King of Pop in June 2009, called 89-year-old Joe “one of the worst fathers to his children in history” in a video obtained by The Blast.

“The cruelty expressed by Michael that he experienced at the hand of his father…” Murray, 65, alleged, trailing off before adding, “The fact that he was chemically castrated to maintain his high-pitched voice is beyond words.”

Murray, as well as reps for the Jackson family, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Michael Jackson; Conrad Murray; Joe Jackson Tim Whitby/Getty Images; Reed Saxon-Pool/Getty Images; Dominique Charriau/Le Film Francais/WireImage

This is not the first time Murray has made allegations about Michael being “chemically castrated.”

The former cardiologist previously shared similar claims in his 2016 book, This Is It! The Secret Lives of Dr. Conrad Murray and Michael Jackson, accusing Joe of forcing Michael to get hormone injections at age 12 to cure his acne and prevent his voice from changing.

“I hope Joe Jackson finds redemption in hell,” Murray said in The Blast video, days after Joe died of pancreatic cancer on June 27.

“We want to thank you all for the support you have shown us as we grieve for the patriarch of our family. We mourn the loss of our father and celebrate the life of a man who sacrificed so much to give us the life and success we have today. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this time,” the Jackson family said in a statement.

In October 2013, Murray was released from jail two years into a four-year sentence after he was convicted in 2011. His license to practice medicine was also suspended in three states.

Joe and Michael Jackson in March 2005 Kimberly White-Pool/Getty

Years before his death, Michael was candid about the troubles he faced with Joe in both the 2003 Martin Bashir documentary, Living with Michael Jackson and again in an emotional conversation with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach — which was published in the 2009 book, The Michael Jackson Tapes: A Tragic Icon Reveals His Soul in Intimate Conversation.

Asked by Bashir how often Michael was hit by Joe, Michael said, “Too much.”

“It was more than just a belt — cords, whatever was around,” Michael remembered, detailing the “strong hate” he had towards his father during the beatings. “[He’d] throw you up against the wall as hard as you could. He would lose his temper. … I was so fast, he couldn’t catch me half the time. But when he would catch me? It was bad. It was really bad.”

Michael also told Boteach about how Joe “was very physical” throughout his childhood. “He would throw you and hit you as hard as he can,” the star said. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God, why? Where is the love? Where is the fatherhood?'”

Michael’s children Prince Michael and Paris painted a different portrait of the patriarch upon his death, instead sharing memories of a loving and involved grandparent.

“This man is and always will be an example or sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he chose the path that was best for his family,” Prince Michael, 21, captioned a family photo.

Sister Paris, 20, added, “I will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments … quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way.”