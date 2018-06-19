Michael Jackson Broadway Musical Slated for 2020, Featuring the King of Pop's Songs

A musical detailing the life of Michael Jackson is about to moonwalk across Broadway.

According to Playbill, the production — which is slated to premiere in 2020 — is a collaboration between the Jackson Estate and Columbia Live Stage, and will feature the King of Pop’s own music.

Lynn Nottage, the playwright behind Pulitzer winners Ruined (2009) and Sweat (2017), has signed on to pen the book for the show, and Tony-winner Christopher Wheeldon is set to direct and give his distinctive take on Jackson’s legendary choreography.

Few details have been released, and the name and casting decisions for the production remain unknown.

Despite their involvement in the music, the Jackson Estate is currently at odds with ABC and The Walt Disney Company over the network’s recent prime time special The Last Days of Michael Jackson.

The estate claims ABC used a plethora of copyrighted materials without permission, from his hits (“Billie Jean,” “Beat It”) and clips of music videos (“Thriller,” “Bad”) to live concert footage, a portion of the 2016 Spike Lee documentary Michael Jackson’s Journey from Motown to Off the Wall and the 2009 documentary Michael Jackson’s This Is It.

“Disney and ABC committed willful and intentional copyright infringement when they used the Estate’s copyrighted materials without the Estate’s permission,” Howard Weitzman — the Jackson estate’s attorney — said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“Disney and ABC’s conduct is also contrary to law and industry practice, and despite several cautionary letters from the Estate to Disney and ABC attorneys. Disney and ABC never sought the Jackson Estate’s permission to use any of the material owned by the Estate in the broadcast,” Weitzman’s statement continued, adding: “The Estate has no choice but to vigorously protect its intellectual property, which is the lifeblood of its business.”

The Last Days of Michael Jackson aired May 24 on ABC. The controversial special investigated the King of Pop’s troubled life, from his young rise to fame to his decline into addiction and debt in his later years.

“We have not yet had an opportunity to review the complaint. The ABC News’ documentary explored the life, career and legacy of Michael Jackson, who remains of great interest to people worldwide, and did not infringe on his estate’s rights,” an ABC News spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

Jackson’s estate slammed the piece in a statement before it aired: “We believe the special to be another crass and unauthorized attempt to exploit the life, music and image of Michael Jackson without respect for Michael’s legacy, intellectual property rights or his children.”

Jackson was 50 years old when he was found dead on June 25, 2009, in his L.A. mansion. In 2011 his doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter.

Jackson is survived by his three children: Prince Michael, 21, Paris, 20, and 16-year-old “Blanket,” who now goes by Bigi.