Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh's Sweet Romance in Pictures

The 5 Seconds of Summer member, 26, and the former talent manager, 32, first started dating in January 2016.

While celebrating their three-year anniversary at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali — where they first started dating and shared their first kiss — Clifford popped the question during a romantic proposal.

"I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," Clifford wrote on Instagram in January 2019. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️"