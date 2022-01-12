Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh's Sweet Romance in Pictures
5 Seconds of Summer's Michael Clifford and Crystal Leigh recently announced that they got married in 2021. See the couple's cutest pictures through the years
When Michael and Crystal Got Engaged
The 5 Seconds of Summer member, 26, and the former talent manager, 32, first started dating in January 2016.
While celebrating their three-year anniversary at the Ungasan Clifftop Resort in Bali — where they first started dating and shared their first kiss — Clifford popped the question during a romantic proposal.
"I was lucky enough to ask the love of my life to marry me in the place it all began for us," Clifford wrote on Instagram in January 2019. "In the last 3 years she has helped evolve and shape who I am in ways I could never have imagined. I couldn't ask for anyone better to spend the rest of my life with. I love loving you, Crystal. ❤️"
When Michael and Crystal Got Married
In January 2022, the couple announced exclusively to PEOPLE that they secretly tied the knot the year before, on Jan. 11, 2021.
"We were most excited to be near our friends all together for the first time in a while due to COVID," the couple told PEOPLE. "To be officially married, even in secret, was so special for us too — officially Mr. and Mrs."
When Michael and Crystal Matched in Tie Dye Shirts
In June 2021, Clifford celebrated Leigh's birthday by sharing a photo of them hugging in matching tie dye shirts. "I'm too lucky. happy birthday angel 🤍," he wrote alongside the snap.
When Michael and Crystal Shared a Kiss
In February 2020, Clifford captioned this cute snap of him and Leigh kissing, "forever/ever."
When Michael and Crystal Celebrated Their 4-Year Anniversary
In honor of their four-year anniversary, Clifford posted a lengthy tribute to Leigh on Instagram. "Thank you for blessing me and allowing me to become the man I am today," he wrote alongside the throwback photo of them in Bali.
"It feels surreal to have a love so honest and unconditional as I never thought I deserved anyone as pure as you in my life; but here you are proving me wrong, just like you've proven everyone else wrong your entire life," he continued.
When Michael and Crystal Got Cozy in the Snow
The two shared a kiss in this scenic, snowy photo from December 2019.
When Michael and Crystal Dressed Up For Halloween
For Halloween in 2019, the couple dressed up as characters from the Japanese series My Hero Academia. "Todoroki x Froppy 4eva," Clifford wrote alongside the photo of them on Instagram.
When Michael and Crystal Rang in the New Year
In this sweet polaroid photo, Leigh gave Clifford a kiss as they rang in 2018.
When Michael and Crystal Had Matching Pink Hair
The two took couples' coordination to a whole new level as they both sported light pink hair in October 2018.
When Michael and Crystal Snapped Photos in the Photobooth
Clifford celebrated Leigh's birthday in 2017 by sharing some playful photos that they snapped in a photobooth. "Happy birthday to my everything. love you more than I could ever explain ❤️," he captioned the post.
When Michael and Crystal Celebrated His Birthday
For Clifford's birthday in November 2020, Leigh took a trip down memory lane by sharing some of her favorite photos of him on Instagram. "Happy belated birthday to my favorite human in this entire universe, always and forever❤️❤️," she wrote.
When Michael and Crystal Posted Their Christmas Card
"HAPPY HOLIDAYS!" Leigh wrote in an Instagram post from December 2019. "We failed at sending a holiday card bc I couldn't decide between these two photos ☃️😂 which would you pick?"
When Michael and Crystal Shared a Kiss in Paris
During a trip to the City of Love, the two shared a romantic moment in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Low quality pics of high quality moments ❤️," Leigh captioned the series of photos.