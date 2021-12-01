Michael Bublé Will Host Christmas Special Featuring Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon and Leon Bridges

Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City will air on Dec. 6 from 10-11 p.m. on NBC

Michael Bublé's Christmas special is almost here — and it just got more exciting!

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer, 46, will now be joined by a star-studded list of guests on his all-new NBC Christmas special titled Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City.

The special guests joining Bublé on stage on Dec. 6 include Camila Cabello, Leon Bridges, Jimmy Fallon, Hannah Waddingham and Kermit the Frog!

"I'm especially excited about this year's show and our phenomenal guests," Bublé said in a press release. "It will be a night to remember and I can't wait to celebrate with everyone."

Michael Buble's Christmas in Hollywood - Season 2015 Michael Bublé | Credit: Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

The Canadian singer first announced the Christmas special last month, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of his beloved holiday album Christmas.

During the special, which is executive produced by Lorne Michaels, Bublé, Bruce Allen and Erin Doyle — Bublé will head to Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H for a night of comedy, music and Christmas spirit with the help of his special guests.

In light of the 10th anniversary, the Christmas enthusiast also reissued a deluxe version of Christmas on Nov. 19 — and it includes seven new tracks including "The Christmas Sweater," a "Winter Wonderland" duet with Rod Stewart and a new version of "Let It Snow!" with the BBC's Big Band Orchestra.

Speaking of Christmas specials, Bublé also starred in the iHeartRadio Holiday Special last week where he performed "Let It Snow." He also made a special performance in The Disney Holiday Singalong, which aired on Tuesday, of the classic "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas."

Bublé, who is dad to sons Noah, 8, and Elias, 5, and daughter Vida, 3, with wife Luisana Lopilato, previously opened up to PEOPLE about his love for the holidays, and how much he appreciates quality family time.

"The truth is, no matter where I am or what I'm doing, for me, my joy is being with my family and that's what the holidays are to me," he said in 2015. "Truly. It's not about having a certain traditional drink or dinner."

He continued: "I lost my grandma — the matriarch of our family — a couple years ago and last Christmas was our first Christmas without her. It's obviously [about] being with the ones that we love, but also celebrating the ones that couldn't be there with us."