Michael Bublé's Wife Luisana Lopilato Calls Him the 'Perfect Lover' in Sweet Tribute

"My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind," Luisana Lopilato wrote on Instagram

Luisana Lopilato has some sweet words for her husband Michael Bublé.

The Argentinian model, 33, shared a heartfelt tribute to Bublé, 45, on Wednesday, writing on her Instagram, "My love, in you I found everything that defines TRUE LOVE, that is always patient and kind."

"As written on Corinthios 1st: 'suffers everything, believes everything, expects everything, endures everything,' because 'our love will never stop,' " she continued, sharing two photos of herself cuddling next to the singer at the beach.

"You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has," Lopilato said. "You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover 🥰."

"We love you!! May God keep on blessing you every day!!" she added.

The couple tied the knot in 2011 after Lopilato starred in Bublé's “Haven’t Met You Yet” music video. They share sons Noah, 7, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 2.

Earlier this year, Lopilato defended her marriage and shot down negative claims about their relationship after fans called out Bublé for how he elbowed her during a moment in an Instagram Live session, which was captured and re-shared on Twitter.

“It’s incredible how some human beings act!” wrote Lopilato, translated from Spanish. “And during a time where we’re all navigating through a pandemic, living with moments of lockdown, anxiety, fear, loneliness, uncertainty of all kinds.”

She continued: “We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.”

At the time, a rep for Bublé told PEOPLE in a statement, “There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

In her post clearing the air, Lopilato called the claims “not fair,” and said she has “no doubts who my husband is and would choose him again a million times over!” She also wrote that the detractors are “doing damage and taking advantage of a pandemic, when people are suffering and dying and stuck in their homes, to gain fame and followers.”

Lopilato said she would not “allow” the “lies” because they “disrespect my family” — and she urged fans not to either: “I’m asking you all who trust me after so many years to not allow it either.”

“I leave the consequences up to God now, with no need to add more and doing what I think is right when someone messes with my family,” she wrote. “The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever. NOT those types of people.”

Lopilato later said that Bublé received death threats amid the backlash.

"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina,” she told Argentinian TV show Intrusos, according to Hello!. "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

"It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened,” the star continued. "It caused Mike a lot of pain too. He loves Argentina and he loves being with me in Argentina when I'm working,"