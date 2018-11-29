Michael Bublé Knows People Think His Wife Is Beautiful but He's Most Obsessed with Her 'Insides'

Luisana Lopilato is undoubtedly stunning, but her husband Michael Bublé loves her most for her inner beauty.

“If you think she’s good on the outside, you should check out her insides,” the Grammy winner, 43, tells PEOPLE exclusively in its latest cover story about the Argentinean actress, 31, whom he wed in 2011. “She’s my hero.”

The couple — who are doting parents to sons Noah, 5, Elias, 2½, and daughter Vida, 4 months — faced the unthinkable when their firstborn was diagnosed with liver cancer two years ago.

Now with Noah in remission, the entertainers are focused on the future and more grateful than ever for each other.

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective,” says Bublé, who released his latest album Love earlier this month. “She’s a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together.”

Though he’s racked up plenty of awards and No. 1 albums, the singer says his career and list of accolades comes second to his family.

“In the culture of celebrity, it’s easy to lose yourself sometimes, and it’s wonderful to have someone who is such a solid person who can bring you right down to earth if you need,” he says.

Lopilato was on hand when Bublé was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this month, and she wiped away tears as her husband spoke onstage.

“Being here with Mike as his wife after all we’ve been through is so emotional,” she told PEOPLE after the ceremony. “I can’t stop crying. Seeing him shine, and for the album to be out, as a wife it makes me very proud to be with him through this.”

The actress also opened up about her husband’s role in their family, saying no task is beneath him. “He’s the best father, a super father,” she said. “He changes diapers, bathes the boys, cooks for them and makes breakfast.”

Like many successful couples in Hollywood, the pair take turns working — and Bublé has been soaking up the extra time with his children.

“I don’t have a lot of other celebrity couple friends so I don’t know how they do it, but that’s how we do it,” he says. “We sit and look at schedules together. She just did a movie called Perdida, and it was so much fun because she plays this really tough young cop. It was so cool to just be with the kids and all of a sudden mommy comes over and she’s this tough girl punching these guys, then ‘Cut!’ and she’s holding and putting the kids to sleep.”

While rumors Bublé is retiring are false, the star is indeed slowing his pace to enjoy every milestone with his family.

Says the crooner: “I think it’s important not to lose sight of what makes you most happy, and what makes me most happy is being with my kids and my family.”