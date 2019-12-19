Michael Bublé Hilariously Recalls the One Time His Wife Called Him Out for His 'Fake Ass' Smile

Michael Bublé‘s wife knows him extremely well.

During his recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the singer, 44, opened up about a time when wife Luisana Lopilato hilariously called him out about one of his music videos, in which he starred opposite a “beautiful model.”

Explaining that he doesn’t like to “know the results” of his career catalog, Bublé told fellow guests Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson, Matthew McConaughey and Hugh Grant that he rarely gives a final edit to his music videos.

“I don’t want to know the results of anything. I have a rule in my life, if you work with me or you work for me. I think it’s important to have integrity in your work and do what you do. But at the end, once it’s done, I can’t control if the people like it, love it, where it charts, how many things … I don’t want to know,” the four-time Grammy winner said.

“Because if it’s s—-y, that sucks. Ignorance is bliss,” he joked.

But last October, before the release of his music video of his single “Love You Anymore,” Bublé asked his wife to watch the final cut of the visual accompaniment for him.

Image zoom Lalo Yasky/Getty

“I went out on this beach in Malibu and I shot [with] a beautiful model. I didn’t want to look at it because I don’t look at stuff. And so, I came home to my wife and I say, ‘Hey babe, can you just look at this and tell me if there’s places I don’t look good or I look fat or whatever,’ ” he said.

“So she looked at it, and this is true too, not making it up. She looked at the video and she looked at me and said, ‘Who is the bitch in the video, Michael?’ ” the dad of two recalled, using an Argentinean accent to imitate his wife.

“And I said, ‘Babe! You’re an actress.’ My wife’s an actress and she has love scenes all the time with these good looking guys. I said I was just on the beach with this girl and I did nothing, maybe we held hands in the video,” he continued.

“And she said, ‘Well because Mike, she made you smile, no? She made you smile so good because I know your real smile and I know your fake ass red carpet smile,’ ” he said laughing, before joking that it turned out to be a “great video.”

Before the couple got married in 2011, Lopilato starred in the music video for Bublé’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.” The visual accompaniment was dedicated to his then-fiancée Lopilato, who appears as his love interest in the video.

Nearly a decade of romance later and three kids — sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 3, and 17-month-old daughter Vida — Bublé previously told PEOPLE that he’s more in love with Lopilato than ever.

“If you think she’s good on the outside, you should check out her insides. She’s my hero,” he said in November 2018.

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective. She’s a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together,” he shared.

The interview airs on BBC America on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.