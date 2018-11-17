Michael Bublé Accepts Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame Alongside Tearful Wife Luisana Lopilato

After receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Michael Bublé is “Feeling Good!”

On Friday — the same day that his latest studio album Love debuted — the Grammy winner, 43, received the coveted honor alongside his wife Luisana Lopilato. As Bublé accepted spoke from the stage, the actress wiped away tears as she proudly looked on from the audience.

“The longer I live, the more I realize that love isn’t free. Love has a great cost. The more you love, the more you hurt,” Bublé said during his speech.

“When I woke up this morning, I thought about that because I thought that for all of you people — all of those people who have loved me and supported me through the good times and the bad, I would risk that love a million times over for all of you,” he continued. “So thank you so much for that great honor today.”

Through smiles, laughter and jokes with friends Priscilla Presley and record producer David Foster, Bublé made it clear that he is happier than ever and ready for the next chapter in his life after his 5-year-old son Noah’s terrifying cancer diagnosis in 2016.

The star also thanked Noah, his 2-year-old son Elias and 3-month-old daughter Vida in his emotional speech. “My children, who have given me a purpose for life and have made days like this even sweeter … I can truly understand how beautiful the good moments are,” he said.

While Bublé spoke, Lopilato, 31, wiped away tears of excitement with a tissue as she held hands with Bublé’s mother Amber.

“My wife, there’s nothing I can really say that can express how I feel about her and what we’ve been through,” Bublé said. “She is my hero and my rock.”

Foster, 69, who helped produce Love, expressed his admiration for the “Haven't Met You Yet” crooner.

“There’s no one like him on this planet,” Foster said. “At least living.”

Listing Foster’s life experiences and accolades, Foster mentioned “tragedy,” referring to Bublé’s son’s battle with cancer.

“I’ve never met an artist who is more focused on who he wants to be and who he has become,” he says. “Even the biggest dreams have limitation but Michael kept on moving the goalpost.”

The ceremony comes just over a week after Bublé announced he is launching the Don’t Believe the Rumors tour in 2019, which will mark his first tour since Noah’s diagnosis.

“My record being out today and having a star here on the Walk of Fame, I have personally never felt so self-important before,” he said, laughing. “I think everyone in this business probably struggles with not mixing up who you are with what you do and trying to separate your ego from your spirit.”

The 27-city American tour will kick off on Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap up on April 6 in Tacoma, Washington. Along the way, Bublé will perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and more. Tickets will go on sale Nov. 19.