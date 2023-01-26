Michael Bublé Says Focus on 'Fulfillment' Is Key to His Marriage to Luisana Lopilato

Michael Bublé is sharing the secret of his marriage to Argentine actress Luisana Lopilato.

"More than anything, my wife and I understand that each other's fulfillment is important," the "Haven't Met You Yet" crooner, 47, told the March 2023 issue of Red magazine about his 11- year marriage to Lopilato, 35.

"I'm not saying we're perfect — nobody is — but we both have that understanding," Bublé added.

"I won't be touring for certain months next year because she'll be filming a movie, and so I'll be Daddy on set, and then she'll do the same for me," he continued about sharing the childcare duties for sons Noah, 9, and Elias, 7, and daughters Vida, 4, and 5-month-old Cielo.

"We don't care what we do — being together is the goal," he continued.

Lopilato will take a backseat for the first half of this year as Bublé embarks on his UK arena tour from January to June. He told the publication that he is especially looking forward to seeing how the fans react to the concert.

Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

"I think this is the best show I've done in my life," Bublé told Red. "I love the recording studio, and filming in front of a camera, but it's not the same as putting thousands of people in a room, who have all gone through a ton and need that connection."

"What I want to be, without ever preaching, is a unifier," he added. "It's more than just singing songs or telling a joke. Especially given the times we're living in, I'm really trying to unify people and lift them up."

When asked what comes next, the singing superstar hinted that there may be some experimental music coming on the horizon.

"The vision has always been to show growth, however alienating that might be to people who liked me in the first place," he said. "That's coming. I can't tell you the exact projects, but you'll know soon enough."

Leading up to the tour the Sway singer noted how difficult it was to get back on the road touring and leaving his family for months on end in a Sept. 6, 2022, Instagram post, where he shared a photo of him playing the piano with his son Noah on his lap.

"These are the moments before I leave to go on tour," he captioned the sweet shot. "Always hard to go but I love what I do and who I do it for. ❤️"

For Bublé, this is made even more poignant by the liver cancer diagnosis Noah received in 2016 at age 3. He's been in remission since 2017.

"That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life," Bublé told Red. "For most of my life as an entertainer and, especially on stage, I'd become my alter ego. I'd become the superhero I always wanted to be. Then my wife and I went through this unthinkable thing, and I lost that alter ego."

Appearing on That Gaby Roslin Podcast in September, Bublé shared that he had even debated leaving his music career behind to focus on fatherhood.

"I think I'm not loving it as much. I think I'm getting close to thinking maybe I can just go and be a dad," the "I'll Never Not Love You" singer said.

"I have this picture in my head of just me in a field with my kids and Ed Sheeran's kids and we're just hugging each other and picnicking and getting drunk," he added, laughing.

"I don't know a friend that doesn't have the same thought. I mean, we never do it, we never seem to really do it, very few of us are brave enough to say, 'No, I just want to do this,' but I think it's a fantasy."