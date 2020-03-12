Michael Bublé Postpones Tour Days Before Kickoff amid Coronavirus Pandemic: 'Stay Well Everyone'

Image zoom

Michael Bublé has postponed 15 upcoming dates on his current tour.

The singer, who was scheduled to kick off his An Evening with Michael Bublé tour on March 17 in Jacksonville, Florida, announced he will be pushing back concert dates due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” Bublé, 44, said in a statement on Thursday.

New dates for his rescheduled concerts will be announced soon, with tickets being honored for the postponed shows.

Michael's run of US tour dates beginning March 17th through April 5th have been postponed, with new dates in the same markets to be announced shortly. Tickets will be honored for the rescheduled shows. pic.twitter.com/VImYY4Co9r — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) March 12, 2020

Bublé recently took his tour on the road to Australia where he performed shows in Melbourne and Perth.

However, amid the ongoing coronavirus fears, the Canadian star is the latest to join the list of musicians, including, Miley Cyrus, BTS and more, to cancel concerts.

In addition, large gatherings, such as Coachella Music and Arts Festival and Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, were recently postponed or canceled. Also, the NBA and NHL have suspended their current seasons due to the outbreak.

The CDC recommends that the best prevention methods are basic forms of hygiene — careful hand washing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

Bublé’s rescheduled tour dates include:

March 17: Jacksonville, Florida at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 18: Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center

March 20: Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

March 21: Atlantic City, New Jersey at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

March 22: Albany, New York at Times Union Center

March 24: Uniondale, New York at NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum

March 25: Boston, Massachusetts at TD Garden

March 27: Cleveland, Ohio at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

March 28: Louisville, Kentucky at KFC Yum! Center

March 29: Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

March 31: Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

April 1: Indianapolis, Indiana at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 3: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Chesapeake Energy Arena

April 4: Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

April 5: Austin, Texas at Frank Erwin Center