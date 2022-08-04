Michael Bublé Pays Tribute 'Love of My Life' Luisana Lopilato in Sweet High-Five Video — Watch!

Michael Bublé is taking a moment to show off his love for wife Luisana Lopilato.

The Canadian crooner shared a sweet video on social media Wednesday where he's "making memories" with his No. 1 by his side.

"My best friend, love of my life and the greatest travel buddy anyone could have. Love you @luisanalopilato !" he captioned the video, with hashtags "mybhighertour," "making memories" and "my hero."

In the video, the musician, 46, and a pregnant Lopilato, 34, are seen high-fiving on several occasions including in front of a tour bus, in bed and what appears to be multiple locations abroad. He also emblazoned the words "my #1" over the video.

Bublé and Lopilato are already parents to Vida, 3, Elias, 6, and Noah, 8, and revealed in February that they are expecting another baby through his music video for "I'll Never Not Love You."

In the video, Bublé and Lopilato recreate some of the most romantic scenes in cinematic history, including iconic sequences from movies like The Notebook, Love Actually and Titanic. At the end, Bublé is brought back to reality where he is met by his wife — who reveals her baby bump — and their three kids.

Meanwhile, in May, the "Haven't Met You Yet" singer spoke to PEOPLE and said they were savoring every moment before the baby's arrival.

"We're really trying to be present with the pregnancy because, most likely, it's the last time," the singer said. "I want it to be really special for [Luisana], and I know it goes really fast. Since it's probably the last one, I just want to make sure that we're really enjoying every second of it."

Earlier this week, Lopilato shared photos from an art project on social media with her whole family. The group worked together to make a cast of her pregnant belly, which she revealed is an ongoing tradition in a caption written in both English and Spanish.

"As in all pregnancies, just two weeks before the birth, we transform the belly into art to have our little memory at home. We are waiting for you baby girl! 💗," she wrote, thanking her doula for assisting with the project.