Michael Bublé Calls His NBC Special the 'Greatest Thing I've Ever Done': 'This Was a Longtime Dream'

Michael Bublé has already released six musical specials, but the singer says his next one is by far the best one yet.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever done,” the star, 43, tells PEOPLE about buble!, his seventh musical special.

In an exclusive PEOPLE clip, Bublé belts out one of his most beloved singles, “It’s a Beautiful Day” from his chart-topping, eighth studio album, To Be Loved.

“This is musically and biographically a walk through my life. This is a story of a kid whose family’s love gave him an armor,” he says. “When I went out into the world and try to tackle it, I realized no matter how much additional armor I wore, what kind of suits they put on me or what kind of power that I got, I realized through my life I was still just that kid.”

Bublé adds, “The armor that I had was the armor that my family has given me. Music is a great part of this, the performances are fun and electric, great. But the reality is, it’s just a story of a normal kid who had a dream.”

Michael Bublé

The father of three performs standards made famous by his idols Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin such as “My Funny Valentine,” “Fly Me to The Moon” and “You’re Nobody ‘Til Somebody Loves You.” In addition, he also belts out his classic hits “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Home.”

“This was a longtime dream for me to make this kind of show,” says Bublé of “the documentary, biography and concert” all wrapped in one.

Michael Bublé Chris Haston/NBC

“I really wanted it to be the most organic, beautiful, electric and honest representation of the music. And more than that: the man. That’s really what it is, it’s a really fun, entertaining and interactive journey through my life and the music of my life,” the four-time Grammy winner says.

“It’s a great representation of who I am and why I am who I am. I wanted to call it ‘Michael Bublé’ because I thought of it as a way to introduce myself to those who don’t know a lot about me. I was very purposeful about this, it’s not a flick. It’s organic and authentic, it is a documentary.”

Bublé emphasizes, “I have never taken so much pride in any kind of finished piece of art as I have with this.”

bublé! will air Wednesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Bublé’s 27-city U.S. tour concludes in Tacoma, Washington on April 6.