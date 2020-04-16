Image zoom Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Michael Bublé’s team is speaking out after some fans expressed concerns over the singer’s treatment of his wife Luisana Lopilato during a recent social media appearance.

A rep for Bublé tells PEOPLE, “There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

Some fans called out Bublé, 44, for how he elbowed and handled Lopilato during a moment in an Instagram Live session, which was captured and re-shared on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Argentinian model, 32, responded to the backlash in a lengthy Instagram post.

“It’s incredible how some human beings act!” wrote Lopilato, translated from Spanish. “And during a time where we’re all navigating through a pandemic, living with moments of lockdown, anxiety, fear, loneliness, uncertainty of all kinds.”

She continued: “We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us.”

Lopilato called the claims “not fair,” and said she has “no doubts who my husband is and would choose him again a million times over!” She also wrote that the detractors are “doing damage and taking advantage of a pandemic, when people are suffering and dying and stuck in their homes, to gain fame and followers.”

The couple married in 2011 and share sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 20 months. Lopilato also starred in the music video for Bublé’s 2009 hit “Haven’t Met You Yet.”

Bublé raved about his marriage to PEOPLE/a> in 2018, calling Lopilato a “centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together.” At the time, Lopilato also praised Bublé as “the best father — a super-father.”

“In any good marriage, I hope that your partner is a big part in keeping it real. My wife helps me keep perspective,” said Bublé. “… I think it’s important not to lose sight of what makes you most happy, and what makes me most happy is being with my kids and my family.”

The singer is expected to perform in the One World: Together at Home virtual concert on April 18 celebrating front line workers during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic alongside Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, John Legend and other stars.