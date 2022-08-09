Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato have been through a lot together since they first met in 2008.

The "It's A Beautiful Day" singer and his actress wife were first introduced following a concert in Buenos Aires, where they reportedly hit it off at an afterparty. A friend of the couple later told PEOPLE that it was "love at first sight" for Bublé.

The pair were engaged by 2010, and then held two different weddings — one in Argentina and one in Canada — in 2011.

Bublé and Lopilato's first son, Noah, was born in 2013 and their second son, Elias, was born in 2016. Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer not long after Elias' birth.

The couple shared the news of their son's diagnosis on Facebook, explaining, "Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy."

After undergoing treatment in the U.S., Noah returned home in March 2017. Bublé and Lopilato welcomed their first daughter, Vida, to the family in July 2018. In 2022, they shared that they were expecting their fourth baby.

Here is a look at Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato's relationship timeline.

November 2008: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato meet in Argentina

Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Bublé was introduced to Lopilato after he performed in Buenos Aires in November 2008. Lopilato attended an afterparty following the show.

A friend of the couple told PEOPLE, "They met at a party the record company threw for him after his show in Buenos Aires. The head of the label wanted to introduce Michael to Argentina's most famous actress. When he met her, he said it was love at first sight."

2009: Michael Bublé writes hit song "Haven't Met You Yet" about Luisana Lopilato

While speaking to PEOPLE about his 2022 song "I'll Never Not Love You," Bublé revealed that he wrote his 2009 song "Haven't Met You Yet" while he was dating Lopilato. He even had Lopilato star in the music video for the song but said that he never could have foreseen the future they would share together.

Bublé revealed, "I never believed that 15 years later, we'd have gone through all the things we've gone through and that we'd have three beautiful kids."

January 10, 2010: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato announce their engagement

Bublé's representative, Liz Rosenberg, confirmed to PEOPLE that the singer and Lopilato were engaged in January 2010 and also shared that the engagement actually occurred in November 2009.

Rosenberg said, "Michael proposed to his girlfriend, Luisana, in November, in front of her family in Argentina. They're ecstatic. They're adorable, in love and laugh all day long."

March 31, 2011: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato get married

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Bublé and Lopilato were married in a civil ceremony in Buenos Aires in March 2011, roughly a year and a half after they got engaged. They planned to follow up their small ceremony with a much larger wedding in Argentina with 300 guests the following weekend.

May 2011: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato get married for a second time

One wedding wasn't enough for Bublé and Lopilato, so the two held a second ceremony in May 2011 in Bublé's home country of Canada. As Bublé explained to Entertainment Tonight Canada, "It's just another excuse to celebrate our love, have a few drinks and to dance all night."

January 24, 2013: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato announce they are expecting their first child

The couple revealed they would soon be parents with a sweet video message. "Mike, Lu and … mini Bublé!!" read the clip, before revealing an ultrasound image. "We're having a baby Bublé!"

A few months later, Bublé and Lopilato learned they were having a baby boy. "We have just come from the hospital and the sonogram was pretty clear — it's a boy," said the singer at the time. "We are thrilled.

August 27, 2013: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome their son, Noah

Jag Gundu/Getty

Bublé and Lopilato's first child, a baby boy named Noah, was born on Aug. 27, 2013. Bublé announced Noah's arrival on Instagram, captioning a photo of the family of three, "Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada."

July 6, 2015: Michael Bublé and Luisana are expecting their second child

The singer and actress shared another video to announce their second pregnancy, but this time they enlisted the help of young son Noah to share the news.

"Who's that in there?" Bublé asked Noah in a video posted to his Facebook page. "Baby!" the 22-month-old replied, pointing to his mother's belly.

January 22, 2016: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome their second son, Elias

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bublé and Lopilato announced the birth of their second son, Elias, in January 2016 with the singer tweeting, "And then there were 4. Introducing Noah's little brother Elias Bublé @lulopilato #family #blessed #brothers."

November 4, 2016: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato reveal their son, Noah, has cancer

Almost a year after their second son was born, Bublé and Lopilato learned that their oldest son, Noah, had cancer. The pair announced the diagnosis on Facebook, writing, "We are devastated about the recent cancer diagnosis of our oldest son Noah who is currently undergoing treatment in the US. We have always been very vocal about the importance of family and the love we have for our children. Luisana and I have put our careers on hold in order to devote all our time and attention to helping Noah get well. At this difficult time, we ask only for your prayers and respect for our privacy. We have a long journey in front of us and hope that with the support of family, friends and fans around the world, we will win this battle, God willing."

June 30, 2017: Michael Bublé praises Luisana Lopilato and family in an awards speech

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato. GP Images/WireImage

Bublé spent several months out of the public eye following Noah's cancer diagnosis and returned to the spotlight when he was awarded the National Arts Centre Award in Ottawa, Canada.

After thanking the Governor General of Canada for the award, Bublé added a message for his wife and children, saying, "There are no words to describe how I feel about you. Sometimes 'I love you' just isn't enough because what I feel is just so much more."

March 2017: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome Noah back home

Noah was reportedly released from the hospital in March 2017 after 18 months of treatment. Bublé later told PEOPLE that his son's experience with cancer changed the way he approached life. He said, "I live with a perspective that I just didn't have before and it allows me to have no fear."

February 4, 2018: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato reveal they are expecting a third baby

Lalo Yasky/Getty

Nearly a year after their oldest son came home from the hospital, PEOPLE confirmed that Bublé and Lopilato were pregnant with their third child.

July 25, 2018: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato welcome their daughter, Vida Amber Betty

Vida Amber Betty was born on July 25, 2018, with Bublé's rep telling PEOPLE, "The family is back home and are overjoyed with the new addition." Bublé and Lopilato's daughter was given a name that holds a lot of meaning. Vida means "life" in Spanish and is a nod to Lopilato's Argentine culture. Amber and Betty are the names of Bublé's mother and Lopilato's mother, respectively.

August 2018: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato opens up about Noah's cancer diagnosis

Later that year, Bublé revealed that Noah's experience with cancer helped the family appreciate what's good in life. As he told Australia's Stellar Magazine, "Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family … all of it. My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again."

October 4, 2018: Michael Bublé reveals how he and Luisana Lopilato anguished over Noah's cancer diagnosis

Bublé and Lopilato had a lot to weather while their son Noah was ill, as the singer said on Australia's Today Show in October 2018. After admitting that there were days when they didn't want to wake up, Bublé added, "It sucks. It still sucks. What we went through was the worst possible thing that you could hear as a parent, and as maybe a human being."

November 16, 2018: Luisana Lopilato and Michael Bublé celebrate the singer's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Bublé was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in November 2018 and Lopilato was by his side during the ceremony.

He thanked his wife during his acceptance speech, saying, "My wife, there's nothing I can really say that can express how I feel about her and what we've been through. She is my hero and my rock."

November 28, 2018: Michael Bublé says daughter Vida looks just like Luisana Lopilato

The singer spoke to PEOPLE about his daughter, Vida, in November 2018, explaining that she looks exactly like his wife. As he said, "She's beautiful, with blue eyes and is already really expressive. I love that she looks like my wife. It's like holding my little baby wife."

He added that the infant was also very expressive, saying, "She smiles a lot and tries to sort of talk just like her brothers did."

November 29, 2019: Michael Bublé calls Luisana Lopilato his "hero"

Luisana Lopilato Instagram

A year later, Bublé was still just as in love with Lopilato, inside and out. As he told PEOPLE, "If you think she's good on the outside, you should check out her insides. She's my hero."

He continued, "She's a centered, kind, beautiful human being who has her life together."

April 15, 2020: Luisana Lopilato defends Michael Bublé after social media appearance

In mid-April 2020, Bublé seemed to playfully elbow Lopilato and yank her arm during an Instagram Live, prompting fans to express concern over his behavior.

Bublé's representative responded to fans insisting everything was fine, telling PEOPLE, "There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple."

Lopilato also defended her husband, writing on Instagram, "We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us."

September 9, 2020: Luisana Lopilato says Michael Bublé is her "perfect lover"

Luisana Lopilato Instagram

Lopilato had nothing but praise for Bublé in September 2020 when she celebrated his birthday on Instagram. Lopilato wrote in part, "You are the most amazing man and father and everything I wish for you is nothing compared to the immense love that our family already has. You are my partner, my other half, my strength and my one and perfect lover 🥰."

December 1, 2020: Michael Bublé reveals the secret to his happy marriage with Luisana Lopilato

Bublé opened up about just how important Lopilato is to him in an interview with PEOPLE. He explained that the thing that holds them together is their support of each other, saying, "My wife and I are two of the most supportive people that we know in a relationship. She's my best friend. When something good happens, she's the first person I want to tell, and equally when something bad happens."

March 31, 2021: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato celebrate their 10th anniversary

Luisana Lopilato Instagram

The couple hit a major marriage milestone in 2021 when they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. Bublé wrote about their decade together on Instagram, saying, "In 10 years of marriage, we've been through so much Lu... The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable.

You're my way better half, my hero and the light of my life.

While there's a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I'll save that for you.

I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary."

December 1, 2021: Michael Bublé discusses life with Luisana Lopilato and family after Noah's experience with cancer

Bublé spoke to PEOPLE about how his son Noah's experience with liver cancer changed his life. As he put it, the diagnosis was profound.

He said, "I don't wish that kind of pain upon any human being, but I do feel that when you've truly suffered, when you've truly felt fear and loss, it allows you to live a deeper life. Once you've felt those things, you are able, in context, to truly feel joy, gratitude and happiness."

January 28, 2022: Luisana Lopilato stars in a new Michael Bublé music video

Lopilato returned as Bublé's costar in the music video for "I'll Never Not Love You" in January 2022. Bublé told PEOPLE that it only made sense for his wife to be by his side, saying, "I thought it would be really cool to be able to travel through those scenes with the love of my real life, my wife, who just happens to be a great actress and happens to be really beautiful and wonderful."

He added, "So, for me, it was this very cool family affair."

February 22, 2022: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato reveal they are expecting a fourth baby

Luisana Lopilato Instagram

In February 2022, Bublé and Lopilato announced that they have a fourth baby on the way. The pair chose to share the news in the music video for Bublé's song "I'll Never Not Love You," and Bublé followed up the video by confirming the news on On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

He said, "We're so excited to get to tell people. What's weird is getting all these messages yesterday and I haven't answered one cousin. So this will be the first time that I actually say these words, but yes, my wife and I are grateful to be expecting."

May 6, 2022: Michael Bublé says fourth baby with Luisana Lopilato will likely be their last

Bublé shared with PEOPLE in May 2022 that while he and Lopilato are more than happy about their fourth pregnancy, they also anticipate that this will be their final one. He also said that the two are trying to be very present so they enjoy each moment.

The singer explained, "I want it to be really special for [Luisana], and I know it goes really fast. Since it's probably the last one, I just want to make sure that we're really enjoying every second of it."

May 15, 2022: Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato attend the Billboard Music Awards

Lopilato showed off her growing baby bump while attending the Billboard Music Awards with Bublé.

At the event, Bublé also spoke to PEOPLE about their life at home. "I think it's already crazy. I think we're already living crazy land, so it's just going to get better," he said. "We're so blessed to have healthy kids and a lot of love on our house. There's a lot of noise. I would have it no other way. We're so lucky."