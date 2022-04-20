Michael Bublé Jokes He Doesn't Need 'Hero' Willie Nelson's Help to 'Get High': 'God Bless Willie'

Michael Bublé may welcome his idol Willie Nelson's help in the studio, but there's one place where he's good on his own.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer, 46, revealed that while duet partner Nelson, 88, has been his "hero forever," when the two smoke marijuana together, he's set.

"It was the greatest moment of my life because he's been my hero forever," Bublé said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen of working with Nelson on his most recent album. "God bless Willie, and I don't need anyone to help me get high."

The response came after a fan asked if Bublé and Nelson ever got high together in the studio while recording "Crazy," the Nelson-penned tune made famous by Patsy Cline.

Their duet appears on Bublé's ninth studio album Higher, which came out in March.

The Canadian crooner has previously sung the praises of country legend Nelson, though he recently told Forbes that he never considered the star a country singer.

"I've held Willie in the same esteem I hold Sinatra and Martin and Bennett. For me as a kid, when he put out 'Stardust,' it was one of the great records ever," he said. "When I spoke with Willie and his wife, and we talked about doing this, I kept telling him the version of 'Crazy' i've always been in love with was his. We all love Patsy Cline and I know people think hers is the definitive version of that song, but it wasn't or me, it was Willie's."

He added: "You know there's not a lot of my heroes left, so the fact I got to work with my hero is one of those 'tick,' scratch it off the bucket list opportunities."

During his chat with Cohen on Tuesday, Bublé also talked about working with Paul McCartney, who produced Bublé's cover of his song "My Valentine."

"It was amazing. You ever see Bram Stoker's Dracula with Keanu Reeves?" he said. "When like, the Dracula always floats in and looks like he's on roller blades? That's literally how Paul… I think he might be part vampire. Cause he just sort of slides in… He is just so cool. He's a bad man."

Bublé previously opened up to PEOPLE about Higher, and said he considered it his best LP yet.