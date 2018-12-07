Michael Bublé, Jennifer Hudson and Hailee Steinfeld to Perform on The Voice Semifinals

Nothing beats a live performance!

As four artists move forward to compete for the Voice title, singers Jennifer Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael Bublé will take the stage to give them a little inspiration and support during The Voice semifinals next Tuesday.

Hudson — one of four coaches on this season — will perform the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from the critically acclaimed documentary RBG based on the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader, while Steinfeld will perform her newest single “Back to Life,” an original song from Paramount’s film Bumblebee, which hits theaters on Dec. 21.

Jennifer Hudson, Hailee Steinfeld and Michael Bublé Jason Merritt/Getty; Steve Granitz/WireImage; Zunino Celotto/Getty

And just before Bublé hits the road for his 27-city U.S. tour kicking off Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida, the hitmaker will give fans a taste of what’s to come with his performance of “Where or When” from his newly released album Love.

Aside from winning the title of NBC’s hit reality singing competition series, the winner will receive a Universal Music Group record deal along with a $100,000 cash prize.