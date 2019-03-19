Why Michael Bublé Says 'Fan' Is a 'Horrible Word': 'These People Are My Family, They're My Equals'

In this crazy life and through these crazy times, for Michael Bublé, his supporters, whom he calls family, have been everything.

After one of the most difficult times of his life, the singer, whose 5-year-old son Noah is in remission from liver cancer after a devastating diagnosis two years ago, continues to be appreciative of the love and well-wishes from those who have championed his career and family.

“The truth is, I think the word ‘fan’ is a horrible word and I would never call them fans. Fans mean fanatical and these are not fans,” Bublé, 43, tells PEOPLE. “These people are my family and they’re my equals. They’ve gotten me through a lot in my life. I don’t take them for granted.”

And the father of three hopes to connect with audiences even more with his seventh musical special, bublé!, in which he shares never-before-seen photos and footage from his childhood and early career.

“Hopefully my music can get them through the things that are tough in their lives. I feel connected to those beautiful souls,” Bublé says. “I think they’ll realize that I’m speaking to them when I’m looking through the camera and looking at them.”

The star has been traveling with his family on tour for the first time since Noah’s cancer recovery.

“I love working, I’m emotional about being on stage in front of all those beautiful souls. When things get really bad, it gives you the perspective of realizing just how lucky you are when things are good,” Bublé says.

“Honestly really going through what we went through as a family — and I think many families who go through tough things like this will tell you — it gives you a different perspective in life. That perspective allows you to have joy in the smallest moments,” he shares.

bublé! will air Wednesday, March 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.