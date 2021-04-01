Michael Bublé Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary with Wife Luisana Lopilato: ‘You’re My Way Better Half’

"The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable," Bublé wrote on Instagram

Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are happily in love!

The Grammy winner, 45, celebrated a decade of marriage with wife Lopilato, 33, on Thursday with heartwarming throwback photos of the two — and a loving tribute! — on Instagram.

"In 10 years of marriage, we've been through so much Lu," he wrote. "The good things in life have been better with you, and you've helped lift me through some of the hardest times imaginable."

"You're my way better half, my hero and the light of my life," Buble added. "While there's a lot more I feel and so much more I want to say, I'll save that for you...I love you Kid. Happy Anniversary."

The singer also shared a series of sweet photos of the couple on his Instagram story. One photo was a throwback picture of the singer carrying his bride on their wedding night with the caption,"Happy Anniversary, Lu ❤️."

The other photo was a personal, up close black and white selfie of the married couple with Bublé showing a big smile.

michael buble, Luisana Lopilato Image zoom Credit: Michael Buble/Instagram

michael buble, Luisana Lopilato Image zoom Credit: Michael Buble/Instagram

Lopilato posted an adorable montage video on Instagram to honor their anniversary as well, which shows clips from their wedding and ends with the pair jamming out to "Let It Go" with their sons Elias, 5, and Noah, 7, and 2-year-old daughter Vida.

The Argentinean actress wrote her caption in both Spanish and English to talk about how much "deep love" the two have for each other.

"The love of my life, my partner... we were able to overcome together all the battles that were presented to us along the way with admirable strength, respect and so much deep love," she wrote. "I thank God because I know he wanted it that way !! ❤️"

The actress added, "for many more laughs, scooter nights, tips, songs, stories, nights, tickles, and the list goes on and on... I'll stop here and tell you the rest in private !!!!😉💞 I love uuuuu!!"

The couple both mention overcoming tough times in their posts as they had to battle the unthinkable after their son, Noah, was diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016.

"You don't go through big things in your life, dramatic things like I've gone through or my wife has gone through without it having an effect on you," Bublé told PEOPLE in 2018.

With Noah in remission, and as more joyful times over the past few years entered their lives, like Bublé's 2018 album Love and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the two seem to be as happy and in love as ever.