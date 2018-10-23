Michael Bublé Delivers What Just Might Be the Most Enthusiastic Carpool Karaoke of All Time

Michael Bublé‘s enthusiasm for belting knows no bounds. It can’t even be contained by the confines of a moving motor vehicle!

The Grammy winner, 43, joined The Late Late Show host James Corden for perhaps the most emphatic episode of Carpool Karaoke yet, which will be aired Friday at 7 p.m. on U.K.’s Channel 4. The network shared a brief teaser ahead of time, and it’s absolutely adorable. The special benefits Stand Up to Cancer U.K.

The singing buddies start their jam sesh with the Bublé hit “Haven’t Met You Yet,” and their rendition is packed with plenty of gesticulating, snapping and air trumpet. Bublé also closes his eyes, definitely overcome with passion, for much of it. Next, they pivot to “It’s a Beautiful Day,” also a Bublé original. The pair exchanged a couple of meaningful glances before the video cuts out.

Sadly, the father of three has his own tragic connection to cancer. His son Noah was diagnosed in 2016 when he was just 3 years old. Noah’s condition has since improved, and thankfully, Bublé and his wife, Luisana Lopilato, 31, have been able to focus on the positive in recent months.

In August, the Canadian musician told Australia’s Stellar Magazine, “Food never tasted so good, music never sounded so good, my relationship with my family… all of it… My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again.”

He added that the experience made them see “the very worst and also the best of each other.”

Noah is now 5 years old. Bublé and Lopilato are also parents to a son, Elias, 2 and a daughter Vida, born in July.