Michael Bublé Cancels Texas Concert After Venue Won't Expand COVID Protocols: 'No Other Choice'

The singer announced last month that he would have mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols for all attendees at his upcoming shows

Michael Bublé has pulled out of one of his upcoming tour dates after failing to reach an agreement with a venue on their COVID-19 protocols.

On Monday, the 46-year-old Canadian singer announced that he was canceling his "An Evening with Michael Bublé" concert scheduled for Sept. 20 in Austin, Texas. While apologizing to his fans and sharing his initial excitement to perform in the area, Bublé said he had "no other choice."

"I am not a political person," the singer shared on Twitter. "My commitment to complete my tour after all the postponements was agreed to under the terms that it would not put a single person in danger. Protocols were and continue to be in place for all my upcoming shows to ensure nobody will be put in harm's way."

He continued, "Though we tried, I was sadly unable to facilitate this for my Austin show. There was no other choice but to cancel. My conscience and my heart wouldn't allow it."

The concert was set to take place at the Frank Erwin Center at the University of Texas. According to the facility's safety protocols detailed on its website, the university has recommendations for face masks and social distancing in place, along with additional cleaning and sanitizing practices.

"Though The University of Texas is confident in the health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place for large-scale events, we are not in a position to expand on those as Michael Bublé requested," a statement from the Frank Erwin Center read.

Fans who purchased tickets for the canceled show will be refunded within 30 days, according to the university.

Last month, Bublé announced on social media that he would be implementing strict COVID-19 protocols for all attendees of his September and October shows. All guests will be required to provide proof of full vaccination for at least two weeks prior to the event or provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event, including children age 12 and under.

"I want to be sure everyone attending understands and accepts the precautions that promoters and buildings have put in place for all of my shows," he wrote.