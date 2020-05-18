Michael Bublé Shares Birthday Tribute for Wife Luisana Lopilato: 'You're Our Hero'

Michael Bublé is helping his wife Luisana Lopilato celebrate her special day.

The "Haven't Met You Yet" singer shared a birthday tribute to Lopilato, who turned 33 on Monday, to his Instagram.

"Happy birthday Luisana," Bublé, 44, captioned a sweet shot of Lopilato with their sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 21 months. "Thank you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness."

He continued: "You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become."

Lopilato rang in her birthday with a fun Instagram shot too, wearing a pink birthday tiara and laughing with a sparkler. "Happy birthday to me," she wrote.

The couple's celebrations come days after Lopilato revealed they received "a lot of threats" following backlash over Bublé's treatment of his wife on social media.

Some fans called out the singer for how he elbowed and handled Lopilato during a moment in an Instagram Live session, which was captured and re-shared on Twitter.

"We received a lot of love from people but you wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina," she said on Argentinian TV show Intrusos last week, according to Hello!. "It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened."

"It's not nice to receive death threats. There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened," she added. "It caused Mike a lot of pain too."

As the backlash first began last month, Lopilato spoke out in defense of her husband, saying she had “no doubts” about the Grammy winner.

"We get together every day with my husband to stream live and bring a bit of joy, entertainment, and hope, and we have to deal with hearing and seeing from ill-intentioned people who come out saying things about our family without knowing anything about us," Lopilato wrote in a since-deleted Instagram message, calling the claims "not fair."

Lopilato went on to share that she would not "allow" the "lies" because they "disrespect my family."

A rep for Bublé also told PEOPLE in a statement, "There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day. They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple."

The Argentinian model and actress met Bublé back in 2008 after one of his concerts in Argentina.

"They met at a party the record company threw for him after his show in Buenos Aires,” a friend told PEOPLE in 2017. "The head of the label wanted to introduce Michael to Argentina's most famous actress. When he met her, he said it was love at first sight."

Lopilato also starred in the music video for Bublé's hit 2009 song "Haven't Met You Yet." They tied the knot in 2011.