Michael Bublé Belts Out Cover of Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows' for One World: Together at Home Special

Michael Bublé is adding his voice to the battle against coronavirus.

The Grammy Award-winning singer, 44, was one of many celebrities who took part in the One World: Together at Home virtual benefit, which is raising awareness to help healthcare professionals involved in coronavirus relief efforts.

Bublé performed a cover of The Beach Boys’ 1966 hit “God Only Knows” from his home, urging others to do what they can to help others, especially frontline workers.

The show, which was hosted by Lady Gaga, also featured appearances by many of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Elton John, John Legend, Paul McCartney, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey, and Taylor Swift.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families around the world were also featured in the powerful special.

Bublé’s appearance came a week after some fans expressed concerns over how he elbowed and handled wife Luisana Lopilato during a recent Instagram Live.

Responding to the backlash on social media, Lopilato — who shares sons Noah, 6, and Elias, 4, and daughter Vida, 20 months, with Bublé — called the negative claims about their relationship “not fair.”

“I have no doubts who my husband is and would choose him again a million times over!” she wrote in a message, translated from Spanish. “The world needs love, hope, morals, unity and solidarity now more than ever.”

“There will be no further commenting on this ridiculous allegation. All anyone needs to do is see them together on Facebook Live every day,” a rep for Bublé told PEOPLE. “They are equal and loving partners and treat each other with the greatest respect. They are a beautiful couple.”

Amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, Bublé postponed several upcoming dates on his current tour last month.

“I was looking forward to getting back on the road but the safety of my fans and my touring family of course take priority under the current circumstances. We will be coming back soon with new dates and everyone will be safe to enjoy a great night out. Stay well everyone,” he said in a statement.

The One World: Together at Home special aired on Saturday, April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

