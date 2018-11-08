Michael Bublé is getting his show on the road.

The “I Believe in You” singer, 43, announced on Thursday that he is launching the "Don't Believe the Rumors" tour in 2019, which will mark his first tour since his 5-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The 27-city American tour will kick off on Feb. 13 in Tampa, Florida, and will wrap up on April 6 in Tacoma, Washington, according to a press release. Along the way, Bublé will perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Staples Center in Los Angeles and more destinations.

Tickets will go on sale on Nov. 19. Three days earlier, on Nov. 16, Bublé’s upcoming album ❤️ will be released and Bublé will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

RELATED: Michael Bublé Delivers What Just Might Be the Most Enthusiastic Carpool Karaoke of All Time

Bublé — who shares 3-month-old daughter Vida Amber Betty, 2-year-old son Elias and Noah with wife Luisana Lopilato — has been vocal about his oldest child’s health battle.

“When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive,” Bublé said in October on The Late Late Show. “When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

RELATED VIDEO: John Legend Is Releasing a New Christmas Album — and He’s Taking It on Tour!

“It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” he added. “We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended.”

In July, Bublé praised Noah’s strength. “He’s a superhero,” Bublé told the Herald Sun.

Michael Bublé and Noah Michael Buble/Instagram

“I truly thought I’d never come back to music,” Bublé continued. “Family is what matters. The health of my children is No.1. The relationship with my family, my wife, my faith — all of it is easily No. 1.”

RELATED: Michael Bublé and Wife Luisana Lopilato Welcome a Daughter

In August, Bublé noted that he grew closer to his wife once Noah started getting better. “My wife and I, we got happy, we fell in love again,” he told Stellar Magazine.