Miami Police Investigating Shooting Outside Restaurant During French Montana Video Taping: Reports

The incident reportedly left at least 10 people injured

By
Published on January 6, 2023 01:35 PM
French Montana, The Licking restaurant
French Montana, The Licking restaurant. Photo: Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic; CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty

Police are investigating a shooting outside Miami Gardens, Florida restaurant The Licking that left at least 10 people injured, according to multiple reports.

The incident occurred on Thursday, while rapper French Montana was filming a music video at the location, per statements provided to CNN by the restaurant and Miami Dade Fire Rescue.

Law enforcement responded to the scene shortly before 8 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting, officials reportedly told CNN, noting that "fire units found several patients suffering traumatic injuries" outside the restaurant in addition to "other injured patients outside of a fire station nearby."

Neither the Miami Gardens police nor reps for French Montana or The Licking immediately responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Local outlet 7News reportedly spoke to a witness who said they went to The Licking to view the music video taping, during which another crowd member's watch, keys and wallet were stolen. Then, the witness reportedly heard "at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots" that "sounded like an assault rifle."

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals
Frazer Harrison/Getty

According to MDFR's reported statements to the outlet, four injured individuals took themselves to a local hospital, while the fire department "transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers."

"Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act," read a statement from The Licking, a DJ Khaled-owned restaurant group, reportedly given to CNN.

The Licking reportedly told the outlet they "were not aware of a video being filmed" and later became informed that the 38-year-old rapper (born Karim Kharbouch) "was shooting a scene in the back parking lot."

"We have no idea what actually took place," continued the statement, per CNN. "The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested."

