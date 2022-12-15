Mexico President Asks Bad Bunny to Perform Free Make-Up Show After Ticketmaster Issue Shut Out Fans

"Hopefully he comes," Mexico's president Andrés Manuel López Obrador said during a recent press conference, days after Bad Bunny performed in Mexico City

By
Published on December 15, 2022 01:19 PM
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny. Photo: Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty


Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is calling on Bad Bunny to return to the country after a ticketing snafu left dozens of fans without a way in to a recent show in Mexico City.

Last weekend, more than 1,000 fans were denied entrance into the musician's concert at Estadio Azteca because they were told their tickets were unauthorized, despite having been purchased legally through Ticketmaster.

Now, López Obrador, 69, has called on Bad Bunny, 28, to play a free show in Mexico City's Zócalo square, stating that the country's government is willing to cover some production costs for the proposed performance.

"I ask Bad Bunny, I know he is overworked and tired because he works a lot, but I ask him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico, to the Zócalo," López Obrador said in a Thursday morning press conference, per The Guardian.

"Hopefully he comes," he added. "It made us very emotional to see sad young people who couldn't enter because their tickets were cloned, because they were cheated, some crying. They saved for a long time to be able to buy their tickets."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - AUGUST 12: Bad Bunny performs on stage during his World's Hottest Tour at Hard Rock Stadium on August 12, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)
Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In a statement on Twitter Monday, Ticketmaster Mexico said that more than 4.5 million people had registered for just 120,000 tickets. "An unprecedented number of counterfeit tickets, purchased out of our official channels, were presented at the entrances to the venue," the company wrote.

"This situation, in addition to confusion among the access control staff, caused temporary intermittence in the access control system, which unfortunately impeded the identification of legitimate tickets for some moments," Ticketmaster Mexico continued, adding: "It is important to highlight that there was no overcrowding or overselling of tickets."

Ticketmaster Mexico said the company "does not tolerate or participate in ticket reselling, which it has historically denounced to the authorities and encouraged actions against it." It also "repudiates the sale of tickets outside of the official points of sale, where fake tickets are frequently offered," the company said.

Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico's Federal Attorney's Office for Consumers (PROFECO), has reportedly ordered that Ticketmaster Mexico be fined for the incident, and that those with faulty tickets must receive a 100% refund as well as a 20% compensation, according to Billboard.

A representative for Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Related Articles
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
Ororo heated jacket laid out on a floor
The 8 Best Heated Jackets of 2022, Tested and Reviewed
Bad Bunny Billboard magazine
Bad Bunny Reveals He's Taking Break in 2023 to 'Enjoy My Achievements': 'We're Going to Celebrate'
Brothers Osborne
Brothers Osborne Debut Their Own WhistlePig PiggyBack — Plus More Stars in the Alcohol Business
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
Mike Pence, Tim Scott, and Gretchen Whitmer
Who Is Running for President in 2024? Confirmed and Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Adam Levine (R) and Behati Prinsloo attend the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline
el chapo
Mexican Government Giving Away El Chapo's Safe House in a Lottery
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Sarah Krivanek
'Forgotten' American Woman Jailed in Russia with Brittney Griner Tried to Flee with U.S. Help Before Arrest
Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALES HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by BIGHIT MUSIC/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13468631b) A handout photo made available by the Bighit Music shows South Korean boy band BTS performing during a live concert held to support the Busan city's bid to host the World Expo in 2030, at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Busan, South Korea, 15 October 2022 (Issued 16 October 2022). BTS live in Busan, Korea - 15 Oct 2022
BTS Performs Free Concert in Busan to Support South Korea's World Expo Bid
Bad Bunny Meets Uvalde Shooting Survivor
Bad Bunny Gives Uvalde Shooting Survivor, 10, a 'Beautiful and Fun Night' at His Dallas Show
TV personality Lindsie Chrisley arrives at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour - NBCUniversal Press Tour at the Four Seasons Hotel - Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California.
Lindsie Chrisley Grateful for Friends Who 'Show Up in Bad Times' After Her Parents' Sentencing