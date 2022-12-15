Mexico President Asks Bad Bunny to Perform Free Make-Up Show After Ticketmaster Issue Shut Out Fans



Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is calling on Bad Bunny to return to the country after a ticketing snafu left dozens of fans without a way in to a recent show in Mexico City.

Last weekend, more than 1,000 fans were denied entrance into the musician's concert at Estadio Azteca because they were told their tickets were unauthorized, despite having been purchased legally through Ticketmaster.

Now, López Obrador, 69, has called on Bad Bunny, 28, to play a free show in Mexico City's Zócalo square, stating that the country's government is willing to cover some production costs for the proposed performance.

"I ask Bad Bunny, I know he is overworked and tired because he works a lot, but I ask him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico, to the Zócalo," López Obrador said in a Thursday morning press conference, per The Guardian.

"Hopefully he comes," he added. "It made us very emotional to see sad young people who couldn't enter because their tickets were cloned, because they were cheated, some crying. They saved for a long time to be able to buy their tickets."

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

In a statement on Twitter Monday, Ticketmaster Mexico said that more than 4.5 million people had registered for just 120,000 tickets. "An unprecedented number of counterfeit tickets, purchased out of our official channels, were presented at the entrances to the venue," the company wrote.

"This situation, in addition to confusion among the access control staff, caused temporary intermittence in the access control system, which unfortunately impeded the identification of legitimate tickets for some moments," Ticketmaster Mexico continued, adding: "It is important to highlight that there was no overcrowding or overselling of tickets."

Ticketmaster Mexico said the company "does not tolerate or participate in ticket reselling, which it has historically denounced to the authorities and encouraged actions against it." It also "repudiates the sale of tickets outside of the official points of sale, where fake tickets are frequently offered," the company said.

Ricardo Sheffield, head of Mexico's Federal Attorney's Office for Consumers (PROFECO), has reportedly ordered that Ticketmaster Mexico be fined for the incident, and that those with faulty tickets must receive a 100% refund as well as a 20% compensation, according to Billboard.

A representative for Bad Bunny did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.