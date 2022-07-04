The intense finale featuring the Metallica thrash metal hit has landed the track back on charts in the U.S. and U.K.

Metallica's 'Master of Puppets' Trends up the Charts After Epic Stranger Things Season 4 Finale

Stranger Things has a Vecna-strength hold on the music charts.

After sending Kate Bush's 1985 song "Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)" to the top of the charts in Volume 1 of the fourth season of the Netflix series, the show is doing it again with another '80s classic.

This time, the show's magic has Metallica's "Master Of Puppets" as one of the most-played songs in both the U.K. and the U.S. The thrash metal hit was featured in the two-hour finale of the show, as part of Eddie Munson's masterful plan to distract the deadly bats protecting the lair of evil villain Vecna.

As of Monday afternoon, "Master Of Puppets," the only single from Metallica's 1986 album of the same name, is number 12 on Spotify's Top 50 U.S. chart and number 26 on their Global Top 50. That's no small feat, especially considering the full track is over eight minutes long.

The band hasn't officially commented on the song's rising popularity but did retweet a teaser of the scene, which is getting a lot of love from fans online.

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo, 57, also revealed that 17-year-old son Tye Trujillo helped provide new guitar parts for the song as it was used in the show.

"**Spoiler Alert** That's my boy! Proud of ya Tye!" the proud dad shared on Instagram. "Stranger Things finale shredding it on 'Master of Puppets'"

Trujillo added a "big thanks to [Kirk Hammett] on helping!" revealing that the Metallica lead guitarist had also worked on adapting the piece for the series.

The musician wasn't the band's bassist at the time of the song's release, as the key backline position was taken by the late Cliff Burton before his tragic death aged 24 in a car crash in Sweden on Sept. 27, 1986.

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022 Credit: Netflix

The release of the latest installment of Stranger Things briefly crashed Netflix early Friday morning. Reports from global uptime-monitoring site Downdetector indicated the streaming platform crashed when viewers tuned in to watch the final two episodes of the season when they hit Netflix at 3 a.m ET., with over 14,000 users issuing complaints.

A majority of the problems appeared to be resolved within a half-hour, per Downdetector's data, with all issues vanishing by the end of the hour. Representatives from Netflix did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.