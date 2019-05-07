Madonna Has 'Her Own Met Gala' in Times Square: Madame X 'Travels the World'

After performing in a surprise show at the annual event last year, Madonna skipped the 2019 Met Gala — but she was still celebrating on Monday night.

The 60-year-old star shared a video from New York City’s famed Time Square, where billboards for her upcoming Madame X Theater Tour and album were displayed on one of the area’s biggest buildings.

“Madame ❌ had her own Met Gala! 👠👠 in Times Square,” Madonna wrote. “She Travels the World! But She ♥️’s NY!🗽.”

Earlier on Monday, Madonna announced her intimate theater tour across North America. Launching this fall, the event will include multiple shows at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn this September, followed by a short residency at the Chicago Theatre in Chicago in October and another at Los Angeles’ Wiltern Theater in November.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Dates at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, the Met Philadelphia and the Jackie Gleason Theatre at the Fillmore Miami Beach — as well as European shows slated for 2020 — will be announced soon.

Advance ticket requests for the Madame X tour are available now through Friday, May 10. Ticket confirmation will be fulfilled by May 17.

“Madame ❌ is excited to announce she is going on tour! 🎯 A theatre tour!! 👠 💃🏾🎤! This Fall,” Madonna captioned a short promotional video co-starring Diplo.

All of this comes in advance of Madonna’s upcoming album, Madame X.

Her 14th studio LP will be released on June 14.

“I decided to call my record Madame X,” Madonna explained on Instagram. “Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. A housekeeper. An equestrian. A prisoner. A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

In April, the Material Girl dropped a new single off the album, “Medellín,” with Colombian reggaeton star Maluma. In the accompanying music video, Madonna plays a riding crop-wielding cha-cha instructor who gets down with one of her students (Maluma) before they marry.

The pair gave the song its live TV debut earlier this month during the Billboard Music Awards — and it got equally steamy.