Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Baldwin After She Walks Met Gala Red Carpet Solo

While the Biebers did not walk the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala’s red carpet together, Justin Bieber showed his wife and her outfit some love on Instagram.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, not only posted a picture of Hailey Baldwin in her backless pink Alexander Wang gown on his Instagram Stories, he also revealed his nickname for her, writing in the caption, “STUNNING GOO GOO.”

So, there you have it — Bieber’s pet name for Baldwin, 22, is “Goo Goo.”

The model wowed on the pink carpet and really turned heads thanks to her long-sleeved gown featuring a thong-like detail which had a crystal “Wang” pin.

Be sure to check out all of PEOPLE’s Met Gala coverage to get the latest news on fashion’s biggest night.

Image zoom Hailey Baldwin ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

Image zoom Justin Bieber's Instagram Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Close as They Root for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston

While she walked the red carpet this year without her husband, in 2018 the model attended the gala with her then-rumored flame Shawn Mendes.

Mendes attended this year’s event also but walked in solo wearing a black suit with white detailing on the collar.

Last year, he wore an eggplant Tommy Hilfiger suit while a pink-haired Baldwin wore a custom off-the-shoulder look also by Hilfiger.

Image zoom Neilson Barnard/Getty

A few weeks after Mendes and Baldwin attended the Met together, the “In My Blood” singer debunked the idea that they were making their red carpet debut as a couple.

“No, we were not making our big debut,” the singer, 20, told PEOPLE at the time, putting the speculation to rest. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”