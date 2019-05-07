Justin Bieber Reveals His Pet Name for Hailey Baldwin After She Walks Met Gala Red Carpet Solo

Justin Bieber's term of endearment for Hailey Baldwin is appropriately endearing

By Tim McGovern
May 06, 2019 11:30 PM

While the Biebers did not walk the 2019 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala’s red carpet together, Justin Bieber showed his wife and her outfit some love on Instagram.

The “Sorry” singer, 25, not only posted a picture of Hailey Baldwin in her backless pink Alexander Wang gown on his Instagram Stories, he also revealed his nickname for her, writing in the caption, “STUNNING GOO GOO.”

So, there you have it — Bieber’s pet name for Baldwin, 22, is “Goo Goo.”

The model wowed on the pink carpet and really turned heads thanks to her long-sleeved gown featuring a thong-like detail which had a crystal “Wang” pin.

Hailey Baldwin
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty
Justin Bieber's Instagram
Justin Bieber/Instagram

RELATED: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Cuddle Close as They Root for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston

While she walked the red carpet this year without her husband, in 2018 the model attended the gala with her then-rumored flame Shawn Mendes.

Mendes attended this year’s event also but walked in solo wearing a black suit with white detailing on the collar.

Last year, he wore an eggplant Tommy Hilfiger suit while a pink-haired Baldwin wore a custom off-the-shoulder look also by Hilfiger.

Neilson Barnard/Getty

A few weeks after Mendes and Baldwin attended the Met together, the “In My Blood” singer debunked the idea that they were making their red carpet debut as a couple.

“No, we were not making our big debut,” the singer, 20, told PEOPLE at the time, putting the speculation to rest. “We were both asked to walk by Tommy Hilfiger.”

And two months later, Baldwin made her relationship with on-again-off-again flame and longtime friend, Bieber, official, saying yes to his romantic proposal.

Hailey and Justin Bieber
Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Bieber, 25, proposed to Baldwin, 22, on July 7 with a gigantic oval-shaped ring while in the Bahamas during dinner at a local restaurant.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source previously told PEOPLE about the engagement. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

